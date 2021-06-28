Floyd Mayweather Caught On Camera Calling His Fight With Logan Paul 'Fake'

After the exhibition Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul bout, fans were somewhat convinced that the fight had been fixed. For countless people who saw the fight live found it to be anti-climatic, not leading up to the hype built around it. Fans remained disappointed over the outcome, especially those who support Mayweather as one of the best boxers to date.

Floyd Mayweather video: What did Floyd Mayweather say about his fight vs Logan Paul?

Mayweather was rather proud of reportedly earning $100 million from his recent fight with Logan Paul. They fought in Miami over eight rounds, which had no result and a lot of disappointment for fans. There was some surprise involved, especially when Paul lasted the whole fight against Mayweather. Many noted that the YouTuber kept going even though he looked beyond exhausted.

Floyd Mayweather boasting about making $100million for his exhibition with Logan Paul after Gervonta Davis' win…



However, Mayweather has himself admitted that the fight was "fake", and more like some extended sparring on a larger scale. Mayweather, who has been retired for years, said this after Gervonta Davis' recent win over Mario Barrios this weekend. In a video uploaded by Showtime Boxing, Mayweather's words and actions are clear.

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul prize money

"I'm the only person that can do a fake fight and get $100million. I could do legalised sparring and get $100million," Mayweather said about his bout. Till now, a proper estimate of Mayweather's earnings had not been revealed, though an estimate of $100 million was assumed. Paul earned much less, but the amount was more than what many expected.

Now, while the negative reviews came in, the event earned $50 million – made from Showtime and Fanmio sales only in the USA. Mayweather earned 50% of the pay-per-view sales along with his own share. Mayweather's share reportedly amounted to $25 million.

Additionally, Mayweather earned $10 million as a flat fee, along with more money from sponsors and other methods. His total reportedly amounted to $65 million. Paul, on the other hand, earned 10% of the PPV sales, which would amount to $5 million. His flat fee is reported to be $250,000.

Mayweather, who fought professionally in 2017, might not be in any other exhibition fight with other celebrities. "I am going into the Hall of Fame," he added. "I have nothing to prove. If they are happy with grappling and holding for eight rounds, that’s good for them - I hope the fans were pleased". He added that he has been with the sport for a long time, and just wanted to show people what he can do even at the age of 44.

While he has shut down comeback rumours, Paul might be looking forward to another fight.

