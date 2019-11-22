Floyd Mayweather Net Worth, Salary, Reported UFC Debut Date And Fight

Floyd Mayweather is regarded the most talented boxer of this era who has shown an unprecedented mix of efficiency, movement, explosive power and most of all, his natural instincts every time that he stepped in a boxing ring. Known for an astonishing undefeated record of 50-0, Floyd Mayweather is one of the highest-paid athletes in the world today and has topped the list of 50 highest-paid athletes on multiple occasions.

Floyd Mayweather net worth

According to The Richest, Floyd Mayweather has a net worth that currently stands at an estimated $565 million. One night against Conor McGregor was all it took for Floyd “Money” Mayweather to exceed his combined worth when he had the biggest payday worth around $275 million, as reported by Forbes.

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov Calls Conor McGregor An "idiot", Calls For People To Ignore Him

Floyd Mayweather salary

According to Forbes, Floyd Mayweather bagged a total of $250 million, thanks to his fight with Conor McGregor, whereas, his earlier fight against Manny Pacquiao earned him a total $180 million. A huge portion of his income also comes from his numerous sponsorship deals and various business ventures.

Also Read | UFC Salaries: Conor McGregor, Khabib, Nate Diaz Salary Revealed

Floyd Mayweather's UFC return

Fans have been waiting for a Floyd Mayweather return ever since he last came out of retirement in 2017 and defeated UFC star McGregor in a money-spinning boxing showdown. Floyd Mayweather is reportedly keen to earn another huge payday. He teased a potential fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov ever since the latter submitted Conor McGregor in a neck crank the following year. Khabib's manager later opened up on the situation and said that Floyd Mayweather to this day keeps begging to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov, but Khabib looks for an MMA showdown, rather than competing in a boxing match. A Floyd Mayweather UFC debut had been teased on several occasions in the past as the boxer has previously suggested he would one day move into the sports of mixed martial arts in some capacity. Having said that, Floyd Mayweather finally seems ready to make a much-anticipated debut next year as he made this announcement on Instagram.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Hinted At A Collaboration With Floyd Mayweather? Read All Details

If the first post hinted that something was brewing in the works but was not evident enough to imply that he was indeed working with Dana White for a potential UFC fight, Floyd Mayweather followed up with another post where he officially announced coming out of retirement next year and have a potential fight. But, this time, fans can expect Floyd Mayweather to compete inside the octagon. As for his opponent, a likely bet would rather be a rematch against Conor McGregor then Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Let us know in the comments who do you think would be Floyd Mayweather's UFC debut opponent and keep updated with us for latest on Floyd Mayweather return.

Also Read | Will Conor McGregor And Floyd Mayweather Fight Inside The Octagon?