Khabib Nurmagomedov Calls Conor McGregor An "idiot", Calls For People To Ignore Him

Conor McGregor has been itching for a rematch ever since his loss to UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. The Dagestani champion submitted the two-division champion for the better part of four rounds before submitting him in a neck crank to retain the title. Khabib Nurmagomedov has come out earlier and stated that Conor McGregor needs 10 victories in a row before he gets a rematch for the title – similar to what Khabib Nurmagomedov had to do in order to get his first title shot before becoming champion.

UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov rips Conor McGregor

During a Q&A session with schoolkids in Russia, Khabib Nurmagomedov discussed a range of topics and addressed all the bluster from the Irishman seeking an immediate rematch. The champion does not believe that Conor McGregor is confident to roll again. According to him, the fans are now starting to see through Conor’s persona as he keeps on talking and hasn't been booked in a single fight in over a year. Khabib also believes Conor does not want the fight as he got dominated through four rounds before eventually tapping out. According to Khabib, this was an indication that he did not want to share the cage with him and wanted out. Now that he's out, he wants a rematch.

“So for me, there are no kind of announcements or insults. He’s an idiot. We don’t pay attention to idiots,” said Khabib, who clearly does not want any piece of Conor McGregor.

UFC News: Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov – Their upcoming fights

After a win over Conor, Khabib Nurmagomedov went on to face Dustin Poirier in another successful title defence and is now expected to take on Tony Ferguson in March next year. The official announcement is yet to be made as fight negotiations are still ongoing, according to UFC President Dana White. As for Conor McGregor, he has come out earlier and expressed his desire to return to the Octagon on January 18 where he is expected to take on Donald Cerrone. However, no negotiations have been reached yet.

