Floyd Mayweather Slammed By Daughter For Putting Himself Before His Children

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has been accused of bad parenting by his 17-year-old daughter, Jirah Mayweather. The youngest of his four children, Jirah, shared a string of posts on Twitter where she claimed 2020 has been the worst year of her life. Just months after losing her mother, Josie Harris, to a reported drug overdose, Jirah vented on Twitter and claimed it has been a difficult transition to go from "a parent who put your happiness before theirs to a parent who puts their happiness before yours.”

2020 has been the worst year of my life. 💔 — Jirah Milan (@JIRAHMILAN) July 13, 2020

going from a parent who put ur happiness before theirs to a parent who puts their happiness before yours is probably one of the most frustrating thing ever. — Jirah Milan (@JIRAHMILAN) August 10, 2020

While Jirah did not name drop Floyd Mayweather in her post, she inferred that she was talking about her celebrity father. Mayweather was quick to respond to Jirah's post with a social media post of himself.

Also Read | Floyd Mayweather's Twitter A/c Hacked In Bitcoin Scam Along With Barack Obama, Bill Gates

Floyd Mayweather responds with Instagram post

Floyd Mayweather shared a picture of his daughter on Instagram with a caption that read: "I will always love you unconditionally and always know that you can accomplish anything you set your mind to. There is no limit to how far you can go in life. Always put God first and everything else will fall in place." The 50-0 boxer soon took his post down.

Jirah Mayweather is the youngest of Floyd's four children and one of three he had with his former girlfriend Josie Harris. His other children are Iyanna Mayweather, Koraun Mayweather and Zion Shamaree Mayweather.

Mayweather and Harris did not separate on the best of terms. In 2010, Harris filed a domestic battery report against him, which resulted in the boxer being arrested. He was eventually sentenced to serve 90 days in the county jail for battery, which he served from June to August 2012.

In 2015, Harris sued Mayweather for a reported $20 million, accusing the boxer of defamation. Josie Harris claimed Mayweather falsely called her of being a drug abuser during an interview for the 2010 battery case.

Also Read | NFL, Union Agree To Extend Daily Coronavirus Testing

This year has been a turbulent one for the 43-year-old boxer. Shortly after mourning the death of Josie Harris, Mayweather lost his long time trainer and uncle Roger Mayweather, who died at the age of 58 due to deteriorating health. Floyd paid a tribute to both Josie and Roger via a string of posts on his Instagram handle.

Also Read | Floyd Mayweather Next Fight? Teases Potential Return To RIZIN This Year In Instagram Post

Also Read | Justin Langer Equates David Warner To Floyd Mayweather, Loves Having Him In The Side

(Image Credits: Floyd, Jirah Mayweather Instagram)