Former Mr Olympia Shawn Rhoden Dies At 46, Trainer Confirms Death By Heart Attack

Former Mr Olympia champion Shawn Rhoden passed away on Saturday aged 46. Rhoden suffered a heart attack which led to his demise. Winning the Olympia at the age of 43, Rhoden had become the oldest ever to win the title. The sporting legend’s trainer, Chris Aceto, confirmed his tragic passing.

Shawn Rhoden's death has now brought several athletes and bodybuilders forward to pay their condolences to the late bodybuilder. Legendary bodybuilder Rich Gaspari also took to Twitter to condole the demise of Rhoden.

“I am shocked to hear of the passing of Mr. Olympia @flexatronrhoden It’s very sad to hear of his passing. He had always been a gentleman towards me. Shawn had one of the most aesthetic physiques in bodybuilding. My condolences to his family. #rip #ripbrother,” tweeted Gaspari.

Rhoden, who has been active on social media as well as in public appearances, last posted on social media 3 days ago. Sharing a picture of him, Rhoden had written, "Brick by brick and patience it will take. See you on the other side." The fitness world has now flooded his social media accounts with an outpouring of love for the late bodybuilder. His posts are now being commented on with condolences messages by fellow bodybuilders and fans.

About Mr Olympia champion Shawn Rhoden

Shawn Rhoden was one of the well-known names in the bodybuilding community across the world. Rhoden won the Olympia in 2018, the Super Bowl of bodybuilding competitions, defeating 7x Olympia champ, Phil Heath. The feat had made him the oldest ever to win the title.

Having gotten into bodybuilding as an amateur in the early 90s, Rhoden kept appearing on and off over the years for competitions. In 2010 Rhoden turned pro and finished in 11th place at his first Mr Olympia. Rhoden surprised all by landing the third-place finish during his return, the next year. He ultimately took the trophy home, winning outright in 2018. The bodybuilder also had his fair share of controversies too. In 2019, Rhoden was accused of sexually assaulting a female bodybuilder in Utah in 2018. The alleged incident put him under investigation, however, was never convicted of a crime.

Image: AP