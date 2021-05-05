Former NFL Star Chad Johnson To Fight On Floyd Mayweather Vs Logan Paul Undercard

Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson has become the newest member to transition to boxing from another sport. The former NFL star is all set to box on the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul undercard, which is scheduled to take place on June 6, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. While Johnson’s opponent is yet to be confirmed by the officials, it is rumoured that the 43-year-old could go up against a fellow athlete or celebrity rather than a pro boxer.

Chad Johnson NFL career

Chad Johnson, who was arguably one of the best wide receivers to ever play for the Cincinnati Bengals, was known for his excellent footwork and route running. The Ochocinco played nine seasons for the Bengals before finishing his NFL career by playing a season each with the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins. Johnson also enjoyed a stint in the Canadian Football League (CFL) as he played for the Montreal Alouettes in 2014 and 2015.

Johnson loves combat sports

Chad Johnson, who’s a huge Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fan, has been spotted attempting various UFC events in recent memory. Earlier, Johnson was seen watching UFC 261 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida and even shared a moment with Jorge Masvidal at the pre-fight press conference. During the conference, Johnson asked Gamebred how much he should bet on him in his rematch with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Johnson’s lost $50,000 bet

In reply, Masvidal assured the former NFL star to bet on him, saying, “Let's go my brother. Man to man, soul to soul. Let's go man. It's a smart bet”. However, things didn’t go the way Masvidal wanted as he was knocked out by Usman in the second round. Ochocinco allegedly lost $50,000 on the bet, with his reaction to Masvidal’s loss going viral on social media.

Floyd Mayweather next fight: Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather is a heavy favourite going into the bout as he boasts an undefeated record of 50-0, compared to Logan Paul’s underwhelming 0-1. The YouTuber lost his first and only pro-bout to fellow influencer KSI in August 2018. Despite this, Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul is expected to be a mega-event and will air on Showtime, reuniting the legendary boxer with the broadcasters, who also carried his “Money Fight” with Conor McGregor in 2017.

