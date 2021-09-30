Formula 1 Calendar Gets A New Addition As Qatar To Mark Its GP Debut In November 2021

The Formula 1 calendar has witnessed an addition with Qatar set to mark its Grand Prix debut on November 21. F1 has also penned down a 10-year-deal with Qatar, which will now be a permanent part of the calendar from 2023 onwards. The twilight race at Doha's Losail International Circuit is scheduled to be held from November 19 to 21.

It replaced the Australian Grand Prix, which was earlier cancelled for the second year in a row due to restrictions and logistical challenges in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Qatar marks the start of the three races in the Middle East followed by the ones in Saudi Arabia, starting December 3 and Abu Dhabi, beginning on December 12.

F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali, wholeheartedly, welcomed Qatar to the Formula 1 circuit. He also talked about the importance of being flexible in order to diversify the F1 circuit going into the future.

There was a strong will from Qatar to be helpful to F1, says Stefano Domenicali

"We are very pleased to welcome Qatar to the Formula 1 calendar this season and for the longer term from 2023," Domenicali was quoted as saying.

"We have shown that we can continue to adapt and there is huge interest in our sport and the hope from many locations to have a Grand Prix. The huge effort from all the teams, F1 and the FIA has made it possible to deliver a 22-race calendar, something that is very impressive during a challenging year and something we can all be proud of," Domenicali stated.

The Losail International Circuit is known for hosting motorcycle Grand Prix races since the year 2004. In 2008, the venue held the first-night event in the history of MotoGP. The track is now geared up for its entry into Formula 1.

"There was a strong will from Qatar to be helpful to F1, and in the course of this process, the vision for a longer partnership was discussed and agreed for 10 years," read a statement from F1.

The Formula 1 deal comes as icing on the cake for Qatar as the country is also set to host the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 2022.

Image: Shutterstock