Formula 1 Confirms Additional Grand Prix In Saudi Arabia's Jeddah, Track Along Red Sea

Formula 1 has announced that the Grand Prix will make its way to Saudi Arabia next season in what will be a brand new race on the F1 2021 calendar. The Saudi Arabia F1 Grand Prix will take place in the city of Jeddah, with the track to run along the banks of the Red Sea. The remainder of the F1 2021 calendar is set to be announced in the near future.

Formula 1 announces Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

Saudi Arabia will become the 33rd country to host a Formula One Grand Prix after the racing organisation confirmed that the Gulf country will be part of the 2021 season. Jeddah will be the venue for the Saudi Arabia F1 Grand Prix till a purpose-built track at Qiddiyah is completed, which is expected to be ready by 2023. F1 is yet to announce the 2021 race calendar but reports suggest that the organisers want it to take place at night under the lights.

Chairman and CEO of Formula 1 Chase Carey said that the organisation is excited to bring Saudi Arabia on board, and said the Gulf Country is rapidly becoming a hub for sports and entertainment with many major events taking place there in recent years. The F1 CEO said that the Saudia Arabia F1 Grand Prix presents an exciting potential to reach out to new fans, while the existing fans can watch the races at a historic location.

BREAKING: F1 adds Saudi Arabian Grand Prix night race for 2021#SaudiArabianGP @SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/AW6Dy8qIs2 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 5, 2020

Saudi Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki said that the Grand Prix reflects the transformational journey the country is on. Prince Abdulaziz added that the country wants to be at the very heart of the biggest moments in live sport and entertainment and hence were accelerating forward towards the speed, energy, excitement of Formula 1.

He added that Formula 1 is an event that brings people together to celebrate an occasion that goes far beyond sport and they're looking forward to sharing the unique experience and Jeddah with the world. The Saudi Sports Minister further added that the Saudi Arabia F1 Grand Prix will be a dream come true for many Saudis. The race is expected to be held in November 2021.

(Image Courtesy: Formula1.com)