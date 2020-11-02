Lewis Hamilton Hints At Formula 1 Retirement Despite Mercedes Winning Constructors Title?

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton's future has been a cause of major speculation over the past few months, with the 35-year-old nearing the end of his deal with Mercedes. The British racer is on the verge of winning his seventh F1 title but doubts over his future remain with new regulations all set affect his negotiations. While the Mercedes star's renewal was considered a formality by many, but Hamilton has cast a doubt but issuing 'no guarantees' on his future.

Lewis Hamilton F1 wins: Mercedes star issues no guarantees on racing next year

Lewis Hamilton bagged his 93rd career win at Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday as he clinched closer to his seventh world championship crown. The win also confirmed Mercedes' seventh successive constructors' title. When asked about his future after another one of the famous Mercedes F1 wins, the 35-year-old said that there were no guarantees that he would return to the sport next year.

Hamilton said that he feels naturally strong to keep going for plenty of months, but added that team principal Totto Wolff's changing role could affect his decision. Wolf had earlier suggested that he could step down from his role at Mercedes and serve in another capacity with the team. Hamilton suggested that the bubble life, which has become the norm due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, could also affect his decision, despite him being keen to race in the F1 next year. The 35-year-old is yet to agree on a contract beyond this year and the forthcoming salary cap introduction could also influence his future plans.

HAMILTON WINS!! 🏆



He takes victory #93 at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix



Bottas second, with Ricciardo coming home P3!#ImolaGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/mbmydh8EOf — Formula 1 (@F1) November 1, 2020

Wolf, however, dismissed Hamilton's claims and suggested that it is unlikely that the Mercedes star walks away from F1. The Mercedes team principal said that nothing is ever secure and mentioned how F1 legend Nikki Lauda had suddenly announced his retirement in the late 1970s. Mercedes themselves are no strangers to sudden retirements, with Hamilton's former teammate Nico Rosberg having hung his boots days after winning the 2016 championship. The 35-year-old was expected to sign a three-year deal which could have seen him earn around £40 million per year.

Lewis Hamilton net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lewis Hamilton's net worth is approximately a whopping $285 million. Much of his net worth is boosted by his contract with Mercedes, along with championship winnings and endorsements. Forbes reports that the 35-year-old has endorsement deals with the likes of Bose, L’Oreal, Monster Energy, Puma, Sony, Tommy Hilfiger, and Vodafone among many others and earn more than $12 million a year from them.

The F1 legend has pumped up serious money into real estate, $44 million on a Manhattan penthouse in 2017 which was listed for $57 million last year. The Wall Street Journal reports that Lewis Hamilton acquired another penthouse, this time for $40.7 million, and became a neighbour of NFL legend Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.

(Image Courtesy: Mercedes AMG F1 Instagram)