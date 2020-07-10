Formula 1 Stars Isolate In These Luxurious Homes At The Austrian Grand Prix; Watch Video

The Formula 1 season returned on Sunday with the Austrian Grand Prix amidst the coronavirus pandemic. With the threat of the virus still at large during the F1 return, teams are operating in 'secured bubbles' to contain the threat of the virus. The traditional luxury hotel stays have been aborted by many Formula 1 stars with a preference for RVs growing in the current climate. While a caravan stay might sound boring, but like everything else in the Formula 1 world, these motors have everything just more than comfort or their residents.

F1 return: Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel opt for caravan stay during Austrian Grand Prix

According to a report by The Sun, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have opted to stay in caravans than their hotel rooms amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Their motorhomes are parked at spots usually dedicated to promotional and recreational activities amidst the Austrian Grand Prix, but with the F1 return staged behind closed doors, there are acres of space for these motorhomes. Racing point duo Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez have also opted for the RV experience, while Lewis Hamilton's teammate Valterri Bottas has also decided for a motorhome stay. The Formula 1 drivers are taking necessary precaution during their downtime at the Austrian Grand Prix, with close contact only being maintained with their manager and their physio.

F1 return: Inside Daniel Ricciardo's Red Bull RV

In a video uploaded by Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo gave a tour inside his caravan ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix in 2018. The Australian's RV included a kitchen and a living area, a small bathroom, a cosy bedroom. The bedroom had a low ceiling and had an exercise chamber on a lower level. While Red Bull's RV boasts of some editing features, they appear to be modest when compared to those of Nico Rosberg's choice of a camper.

The former Formula 1 World Champion's caravan had a spacious living area, with a kitchen, breakfast bar, sofa, dining table and TV. The RV also had a large shower and bathroom, with two bedrooms, one featuring a double bed and the other hosting bunk beds according to F1Destinations. Rosberg was quoted explaining the advantage of a motorhome over a hotel room. The 35-year-old had said that the caravan gives him the freedom to create a home, with pictures, books and other things. Furthermore, with a caravan, he need not worry about traffic and can sleep a bit longer before the race.

(Image Credit: Aston Martin Red Bull Racing YouTube)