Formula 1 Star Sebastian Vettel Lashes Out At Ferrari For Not Even Offering Him New Deal

Four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel is set to leave Ferrari at end of the 2020 season after the expiry of his deal. The Italian racing giants announced that at the end of the Vettel Ferrari deal, the former Red Bull driver will look for new pastures, having failed to win a single World Championship title during his five-year stint with Ferrari F1. Sebastian Vettel's future in Formula 1 is incredibly uncertain after this season's end with Ferrari F1 having already replaced him with Carlos Sainz.

Sebastian Vettel Ferrari deal: Former Formula 1 champion claims Ferrari never had an offer on the table

Speaking ahead of the restart of the Formula 1 season, Sebastian Vettel sensationally revealed that Ferrari had not even offered him a new deal. The four-time World Championship winner said that he was surprised when Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto called him to inform that there was no further intention from the team to continue with him. The German racer reveals that there were no sticking point in the Sebastian Vettel Ferrari deal as no discussion were ever held between the two parties.

When quizzed about his future in Formula 1, the 33-year-old said that he yet to indulge in talks with other teams and is likely to commence discussions at the end of the 2020 season.

From Vettel "I was very surprised to receive the call from Mattia that Ferrari had no intention of continuing with me. There was never an offer.” #F1 @bbcF1 — Jennie Gow (@JennieGow) July 2, 2020

Sebastian Vettel Ferrari deal: Ferrari snap up Carlos Sainz; Vettel's future unclear

Formula 1 giants Ferrari quickly moved to snap up Carlos Sainz from McLaren to replace the void left by Sebastian Vettel's imminent departure. McLaren meanwhile brought Daniel Ricciardo and Renault have been linked with a move for Vettel. Reports also suggested that Mercedes would try a mega link up to have Vettel and Lewis Hamilton race together, however, incumbent Valterri Bottas dismissed that suggestion by revealing that Mercedes were not interested in Vettel and his place in the team was settled.

Vettel spent five years at Ferrari but failed to win the Formula 1 championship, coming second behind Lewis Hamilton twice. The 33-year-old has also been linked with a sabbatical from the sport to give him better options in the summer of 2022.

(Image Credit: Scuderia Ferrari Twitter)