Formula 1 Terminates Contract With Russian Grand Prix Amid Ukraine Invasion

The Russian Grand Prix has joined the long list of mega-events to be held in Russia, which have been canceled after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, last week. Formula One terminated its contract with the Russian GP, only a few days after saying that it will be impossible to hold the annual event under current circumstances. It means the future races in Russia also stands cancelled for the foreseeable future.

In a statement confirming the development, F1 said, “Formula 1 can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter meaning Russia will not have a race in the future”.

The race was scheduled to take place on September 25 this year, at the Sochi Autodrom. Formula One became the latest sport governing body following, FIFA, UEFA, IOC among the others to take strict measures against Russia.

Earlier in the day, The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) had announced its decision to bar Russian and Belarusian athletes from taking part in the 2022 Bejing Paralympic Winter Games.

More to follow...