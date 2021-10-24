Formula 1 US GP Qualifying Results: Verstappen Pips Hamilton To Pole Position In Austin

The Max Verstappen-Lewis Hamilton rivalry has become a treat for the Formula 1 fans in the ongoing season, with both the drivers battling it out to win the world title. The duo currently occupies the top two spots in the F1 standings and the rivalry gets intense with only a few more races left in this season.

As their rivalry on the race track heats up with each passing week, it was Max Verstappen yet again who got the better of his Mercedes rival during the 2021 US GP Qualifying round in Austin, Texas on Saturday.

US GP Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen finishes at the pole position

Max Verstappen and Red Bull meant business right from the word 'go' and they did not let any of their rivals take charge on the race track during Saturday's qualifier. They eventually ended up occupying the pole position in the United States Grand Prix Qualifying session which serves as a much-needed morale-booster for them especially Verstappen ahead of the race day on Sunday.

Max Verstappen took the pole position with 1m32.910s. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton (1:33.119) and Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez (1:33.134) grabbed the second and third spots. Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas (1:33.475) and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc (1:33.606) finished at fourth and fifth places respectively.

US GP 2021: Can Lewis Hamilton stage a comeback on race day?

After a dominant performance in the US GP Qualifying session, an upbeat Max Verstappen would be hoping to outclass Lewis Hamilton during Sunday's race day and increase the gap between him and his Mercedes rival as he looks forward to preventing Hamilton from winning a fifth straight F1 title.

At the same time, the reigning world champion would be hoping to reduce the deficit and thereby keep his title hopes alive. The seven-time F1 champion is currently trailing his Red Bull counterpart. With just six races remaining in the F1 2021 season, the title race between rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen is at its peak. Ahead of the United States Grand Prix 2021 this weekend, the Red Bull Racing driver (262.5) leads the Mercedes F1 driver (256.5) by six points.