Francis Ngannou Sells $581K Worth Of NFTs After KO Win Over Stipe Miocic At UFC 260

On Saturday, Francis Ngannou violently stopped Stipe Miocic to become the new UFC heavyweight champion. And since then the Predator is making waves on social media, most recently for his successful NFT collaboration with Australian artist BossLogic. Following his demolition of the greatest heavyweight of all time at UFC 260, Francis Ngannou took to Twitter and gave fans a glimpse of the collaborated artwork.

Francis Ngannou net worth: Francis Ngannou NFTs

While Francis Ngannou promised that all the proceedings from the sale will go to his charity, the amount his NFTs generated is truly incredible. According to MMA reporter Chamatkar Sandhu, the Francis Ngannou X BossLogic collaboration generated exactly “$581,038.88” on Makers Place. “The collab hit $284k before the auction ended. The total revenue generated from all 4 drops combined for way over half a million dollars,” Sandhu wrote.

Francis Ngannou NFTs: Ngannou’s UFC 260 purse

The crazier thing is that the NFTs generated more money than Francis Ngannou’s guaranteed purse for the Stipe Miocic fight. While Ngannou’s guaranteed purse was $500,000, he took home a total of $730,000, after the inclusion of Performance of the Night, win and sponsorship bonuses ($230,000). Stipe Miocic, on the other hand, earned $790,000, which included a sponsorship bonus.

Francis Ngannou family: Francis Ngannou net worth

When Ngannou joined the UFC, he barely made any money. However, according to The Sports Daily, his current career earning is around $2.5 million, with his biggest paycheck coming from UFC 260. Apart from that, the heavyweight champion also earns from his various endorsements and business ventures.

Francis Ngannou family: Road to UFC Gold

After losing to Stipe Miocic in their first clash at UFC 220, Francis Ngannou took some time off to reflect on his loss. However, despite focusing on the road ahead, Ngannou lost himself, suffering yet another unanimous decision defeat against Derrick Lewis. He then spent some time with his family in Cameroon before making his highly-anticipated return to destroy Curtis Blaydes at UFC Fight Night 141, ending his losing streak.

He then stopped veterans Cain Velasquez and Junior dos Santos before battering Jairzinho Rozenstruik to earn another shot at Miocic. During the championship fight, Ngannou looked like a changed man as he stopped Miocic’s takedown attempts with ease – a skill he failed to show in their first clash. Ngannou remained calm throughout the fight and waited for his moment, which came in the opening minutes of the second round. As the champion moved forward, The Predator connected with a vicious right hand to win the fight.

Image Source: UFC/ Twitter