From 23 Grands Prix To New Venue, A Look At Key Takeaways For F1's 2022 Calendar Reveal

Formula 1 revealed a huge 2022 season with 23 Grands Prix being scheduled and approved by the FIA's World Motor Sport Council. It's an increase from the 2021 F1 calendar, which has 22 races scheduled. There will be a new venue, the return of some of the classic ones, and of course, 23 Grands Prix; here is a look at a few key takeaways of the 2022 calendar. It will, of course, be the biggest F1 season in their entire history, up from 2021's 22, now they have scheduled 23 for the F1 2022 schedule. It will start in Bahrain and finish in Abu Dhabi; there will also be three races in North America for the first time since 1984.

Provisional F1 2022 schedule

Date Grand Prix Venue March 20 Bahrain Sakhir March 27 Saudi Arabia Jeddah April 10 Australia Melbourne April 24 Emilia Romagna Imola* May 8 Miami Miami** May 22 Spain Barcelona May 29 Monaco Monaco June 12 Azerbaijan Baku June 19 Canada Montreal July 3 United Kingdom Silverstone July 10 Austria Spielberg July 24 France Le Castellet July 31 Hungary Budapest August 28 Belgium Spa September 4 Netherlands Zandvoort September 11 Italy Monza September 25 Russia Sochi October 2 Singapore Singapore* October 9 Japan Suzuka October 23 USA Austin* October 30 Mexico Mexico City November 13 Brazil Sao Paulo November 20 Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi

*Subject to contract

**Subject to FIA circuit homologation

New race in Miami

Formula 1 will witness their return to the state of Florida for the first time since 1959 as they prepare to race at the all-new Miami Grand Prix between May 6 and 8. It will take place at the 5.41km Miami International Autodrome, situated in the Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens, the new track will feature 19 corners and three straights, with cars set to reach a top speed of 320km/h on a circuit that’s been designed to encourage close racing.

Return of the favourites

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic many of the fan favourite tracks had to be missed out on because of health regulations and other such restrictions like 2021 saw the likes of Suzuka, Montreal, and Melbourne all cancelled, but the good news is that they are all set to return in 2022. Zandvoort returned for the first time to the F1 calendar since 1985 and Imola return as well for what will be the third successive year at the classic Italian track.

Monaco Grand Prix shortened to three days

Typically the Monaco Grand Prix is four days, however, F1 has decided to shorten it to three days so that the logistics team can work better. Media duties would take place on Wednesday, Free Practice 1 and 2 un on Thursday, a break on Friday was a customary tradition dictated by Monaco's market day, then FP3 and qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday. However, now the race week will be three days only with the break is removed.

F1 Season to end in mid-November

Despite having 23 races, the schedule will start in mid-March with Bahrain Grand Prix on March 20 and immediately after that F1 will move to the Jeddah Corniche Circuit for the second-ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. By November 20, the racing will be over with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix bringing proceedings to a close.

Image: formula1.com