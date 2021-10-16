From 23 Grands Prix To New Venue, A Look At Key Takeaways For F1's 2022 Calendar Reveal

Quick links:
Image: formula1.com
Formula 1 revealed a huge 2022 season with 23 Grands Prix being scheduled and approved by the FIA's World Motor Sport Council. It's an increase from the 2021 F1 calendar, which has 22 races scheduled. There will be a new venue, the return of some of the classic ones, and of course, 23 Grands Prix; here is a look at a few key takeaways of the 2022 calendar. It will, of course, be the biggest F1 season in their entire history, up from 2021's 22, now they have scheduled 23 for the F1 2022 schedule. It will start in Bahrain and finish in Abu Dhabi; there will also be three races in North America for the first time since 1984.
|Date
|Grand Prix
|Venue
|March 20
|Bahrain
|Sakhir
|March 27
|Saudi Arabia
|Jeddah
|April 10
|Australia
|Melbourne
|April 24
|Emilia Romagna
|Imola*
|May 8
|Miami
|Miami**
|May 22
|Spain
|Barcelona
|May 29
|Monaco
|Monaco
|June 12
|Azerbaijan
|Baku
|June 19
|Canada
|Montreal
|July 3
|United Kingdom
|Silverstone
|July 10
|Austria
|Spielberg
|July 24
|France
|Le Castellet
|July 31
|Hungary
|Budapest
|August 28
|Belgium
|Spa
|September 4
|Netherlands
|Zandvoort
|September 11
|Italy
|Monza
|September 25
|Russia
|Sochi
|October 2
|Singapore
|Singapore*
|October 9
|Japan
|Suzuka
|October 23
|USA
|Austin*
|October 30
|Mexico
|Mexico City
|November 13
|Brazil
|Sao Paulo
|November 20
|Abu Dhabi
|Abu Dhabi
*Subject to contract
**Subject to FIA circuit homologation
Formula 1 will witness their return to the state of Florida for the first time since 1959 as they prepare to race at the all-new Miami Grand Prix between May 6 and 8. It will take place at the 5.41km Miami International Autodrome, situated in the Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens, the new track will feature 19 corners and three straights, with cars set to reach a top speed of 320km/h on a circuit that’s been designed to encourage close racing.
Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic many of the fan favourite tracks had to be missed out on because of health regulations and other such restrictions like 2021 saw the likes of Suzuka, Montreal, and Melbourne all cancelled, but the good news is that they are all set to return in 2022. Zandvoort returned for the first time to the F1 calendar since 1985 and Imola return as well for what will be the third successive year at the classic Italian track.
Typically the Monaco Grand Prix is four days, however, F1 has decided to shorten it to three days so that the logistics team can work better. Media duties would take place on Wednesday, Free Practice 1 and 2 un on Thursday, a break on Friday was a customary tradition dictated by Monaco's market day, then FP3 and qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday. However, now the race week will be three days only with the break is removed.
Despite having 23 races, the schedule will start in mid-March with Bahrain Grand Prix on March 20 and immediately after that F1 will move to the Jeddah Corniche Circuit for the second-ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. By November 20, the racing will be over with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix bringing proceedings to a close.