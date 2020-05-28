George Floyd Death: Vikings Release Official Statement Following Tragic Incident

George Floyd, a 46-year-old resident of Minnesota, Minneapolis, and a former NFL player, died on Monday, May 25, after being subdued by a Minneapolis police officer named Derek Chauvin. In what is labelled as yet another incident of racism in the United States, the George Floyd death has resulted in massive outrage from the African-American community across the country. Minnesota Vikings were quick to release a statement where they noted they were "deeply saddened" by the death of the Floyd and share their condolences to the Floyd family and others who have been impacted by the tragic incident.

George Floyd death: Vikings statement

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of life that occurred Monday evening just blocks from our stadium," the Vikings statement read. "Everyone in our community deserves the right to feel protected and safe. Our thoughts are with the George Floyd gamily and all individuals who have been affected by this tragedy.”

George Floyd death: Why was George Floyd arrested?

Per reports in the US, George Floyd was arrested by Minneapolis Police on Monday after the officials responded to a call about a man suspected of forgery. According to Minneapolis police statement, Floyd initially resisted the arrest after which he was forced out of his car on the streets, not far from U.S. Bank Stadium, the home of Minnesota Vikings. He subsequently died after being involved in a tussle with a police officer.

However, the incident garnered national attention after footage appeared on social media where Derek Chauvin appeared to subdue a helpless Floyd until he became motionless. The video was recorded by a bystander which shows a Minneapolis police officer pressing his knee into a man’s (George Floyd) neck during an arrest, as the man repeatedly says, “I can’t breathe,” and, “Please, I can’t breathe.” After a few minutes, the man, who faced down on the road pinned by the police officer became silent and motionless. An ambulance arrived at the scene who stretchered Floyd into the vehicle before driving away. Floyd was later pronounced dead by a medical officer.

The unfortunate turn of events has given rise to several riots by the African-American communities across the United States, especially in Minneapolis. The Mayor of Minneapolis noted that the four Minneapolis police officers involved in the incident, Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng, have been fired and an FBI investigation will be conducted.

Four responding MPD officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been terminated.



This is the right call. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 26, 2020

