Stefon Diggs NFL Trade Centre Of Attention After Blockbuster Move To Bills From Vikings

According to NFL reports, The Buffalo Bills acquired receiver Stefon Diggs from the Minnesota Vikings on Monday (Tuesday IST) in a blockbuster NFL trade. Fox's Jay Glazer was the first to report the Stefon Diggs NFL trade. The Bills traded their first-round pick, fifth-round pick and 2021 fourth-round pick for Diggs, including a seventh-round pick from this year's draft.

Bills have acquired @stefondiggs in a trade from the Vikings. @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 17, 2020

Stefon Diggs NFL trade: Details of the Stefon Diggs NFL trade to Buffalo Bills

Compensation update: Bills are trading a 1st-round pick, a 5th-round pick, a 6th-round pick and a 2021 4th-round pick for Vikings WR Stefon Diggs and a 2020 7th-round pick, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

Stefon Diggs NFL trade: Diggs tweets after being traded by the Vikings

it’s time for a new beginning. — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) March 16, 2020

Stefon Diggs NFL trade: Josh Allen reacts to Bills acquiring Stefon Diggs

Ya Digg? — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) March 17, 2020

Stefon Diggs NFL trade: Stefon Diggs contract details

The Vikings picked Diggs in July 2018 with a $71 million extension. The team had a NFC Championship appearance in 2017, and hoped to build on it with Diggs added to their team. However, the Vikings finished 8-7-1 in 2018. Last season, the team had a 2-2 start, after which Diggs took to Twitter and reacted to the situation with a vague tweet. However, the Vikings confirmed that they would not be trading Diggs. He played with the Vikings for the 2019 season, leading the team to the playoffs. According to Stefon Diggs stats, he hauled 63 catches with a career-high 1,1130 and 6 touchdowns.

Stefon Diggs NFL trade: Stefon Diggs stats

Though the Bills finished 10-6 last season in the AFC East, they still finished behind the New England Patriots. With Diggs on their team, Josh Allen will have a clear option and figures to open lanes for running back Devin Singletary. As opposing teams cannot afford to leave Diggs in single coverage, his addition could help the Bills overtake the Patriots.

