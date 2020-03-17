The Debate
Stefon Diggs NFL Trade Centre Of Attention After Blockbuster Move To Bills From Vikings

other sports

Stefon Diggs NFL trade: The Buffalo Bills acquired receiver Stefon Diggs from the Minnesota Vikings on Monday (Tuesday IST) in a blockbuster NFL trade.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
stefon diggs nfl

According to NFL reports, The Buffalo Bills acquired receiver Stefon Diggs from the Minnesota Vikings on Monday (Tuesday IST) in a blockbuster NFL trade. Fox's Jay Glazer was the first to report the Stefon Diggs NFL trade. The Bills traded their first-round pick, fifth-round pick and 2021 fourth-round pick for Diggs, including a seventh-round pick from this year's draft. 

Stefon Diggs NFL trade: Details of the Stefon Diggs NFL trade to Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs NFL trade: Diggs tweets after being traded by the Vikings

Also read | Column: NFL wins again with deal players didn't have to make

Stefon Diggs NFL trade: Josh Allen reacts to Bills acquiring Stefon Diggs

Also read | NFL CBA proposal increases salary cap to $198.2 million per club; cap space for each team

Stefon Diggs NFL trade: Stefon Diggs contract details

The Vikings picked Diggs in July 2018 with a $71 million extension. The team had a NFC Championship appearance in 2017, and hoped to build on it with Diggs added to their team. However, the Vikings finished 8-7-1 in 2018. Last season, the team had a 2-2 start, after which Diggs took to Twitter and reacted to the situation with a vague tweet. However, the Vikings confirmed that they would not be trading Diggs. He played with the Vikings for the 2019 season, leading the team to the playoffs. According to Stefon Diggs stats, he hauled 63 catches with a career-high 1,1130 and 6 touchdowns. 

Also read | Titans use franchise tag on NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry

Stefon Diggs NFL trade: Stefon Diggs stats

Though the Bills finished 10-6 last season in the AFC East, they still finished behind the New England Patriots. With Diggs on their team, Josh Allen will have a clear option and figures to open lanes for running back Devin Singletary. As opposing teams cannot afford to leave Diggs in single coverage, his addition could help the Bills overtake the Patriots. 

Also read | Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott delivers inspiring speech after sealing playoffs berth

First Published:
COMMENT
