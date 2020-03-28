Georgia Home Of 21-time PGA Tour Winner Davis Love III Destroyed In A Fire

American golfer and former Ryder Cup Captain Davis Love III and his family members escaped unharmed after a deadly fire broke out and destroyed their home on Friday, March 27. 55-year-old Davis Love III and his family have been residing in the house for more than 20 years in Georgia. According to reports, three fire engines responded in St. Simons Island, Georgia after being notified by David Love III and his family members at 5:15 a.m local time. However, by the time the fire died down, most of the house was severely damaged.

Video of fire that destroyed Davis Love III’s home earlier today. 🎥: Glynn County Fire Rescue pic.twitter.com/ExFgbth48r — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) March 27, 2020

According to an image posted by the Glynn County Fire Department on social media, 21-time PGA Tour winner Davis Love III’s house caught fire in the early hours of Friday and within minutes, it turned into a massive ball of flame. Golf Central’s Twitter handle also posted a video that showcases the Davis Love III house on fire. The actual reason for the fire is yet to be revealed but the investigation has already begun, and officials have said that the fire could have begun in the garage.

Davis Love III later went on to release a statement from his Twitter handle in which he delivered heartfelt condolences to the house that has sheltered him and his family for more than two decades. Former PGA Tour winner Davis Love III claimed he was proud to be a member of the St. Simons Island/Sea Island community for many years and wishes to be the same for more years. Here’s a look at the statement released by Davis Love III after the incident.

