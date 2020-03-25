Real Madrid Star Gareth Bale's 'Stay At Home Challenge' Involves Golf And NOT Football

Real Madrid's infamous Gareth Bale cannot just stop creating headlines. It all started with Gareth Bale dancing on the "Wales-Golf-Real Madrid" logo in the Qualifiers of the now postponed Euro 2020. And then came a series of incidents when Gareth Bale showed his love for golf. It won't be wrong to assume that Gareth Bale is slightly inclined towards golf than football. With the recent COVID-19 lockdown, all the players are engaging in some online activities to keep their fans entertained. #StayAtHomeChallenge is one of the famous trend taking around in social media.

COVID-19 lockdown: Real Madrid's Gareth Bale's unique 'Stay At Home Challenge'

Many superstars like Lionel Messi and Bruno Fernandes took part in the challenge. So like most of them, Real Madrid's Gareth Bale also took the challenge but with a twist. Real Madrid's winger placed the camera behind him as he was getting ready to chip the ball into the toilet roll. And like many things, Gareth Bale nailed the challenge in the first go.

The Welshman slotted the ball perfectly in the toilet roll. He celebrated the perfect shot with a first punch. However, Gareth Bale desperately needed a win somewhere as he has not been finding that at the football pitch this season.

We've seen keep-ups and tricks with bog rolls from a host of stars as part of the 'stay at home challenge'



Gareth Bale has taken it up a notch with his challenge...



Talk about a hole in one 😂pic.twitter.com/jAlWkf21ss#LLL

🧡🇪🇸⚽ — La Liga Lowdown 🧡🇪🇸⚽️ (@LaLigaLowdown) March 23, 2020

The 30-year-old Real Madrid winger has just scored thrice in the 18 appearances he made for the Los Blancos this season. However, some of the fans were not impressed with Gareth Bale's video as they were expecting him to do something related to football. Instead, the Real Madrid player went for golf. The fans left some unpleasant comments on the video as well.

