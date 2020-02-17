Gerrit Cole’s Anticipated Yankees First BP Session Ends With Surreal Standing Ovation

New York Yankees’ first pre-season training session on Sunday gave a good indication of how the season is going to pan out for new signing Gerrit Cole. The record off-season signing, Cole had his first training session at the George M. Steinbrenner Field and it ended with a standing ovation from the 1000 people in the stands, friends and media around the ballpark. Cole, in just his first session, raised the bar for pitching to be expected from the Yankees, as they look to seal their first MLB title since 2009.

Also Read: Jacob's Ladder; Stallings' Persistence Pays Off For Pirates

Fans give Gerrit Cole a standing ovation in his first live BP

Gerrit Cole’s first ballpark session after joining the Yankees for a record $324 million nine-year deal made many fans excited, who flocked the Steinbrenner Field in numbers to watch Gerrit Cole pitch for the first time. In a simulated game, the former Astros man completed a 27-pitch workout that included only fastballs and changeups and the crowd were undoubtedly pleased offering Cole a standing ovation with fellow pitchers James Paxton, Luis Severino and Zack Britton watching along with general manager Brian Cashman.

Also Read: Pederson, Stripling Back To Work With Dodgers After No Trade

Gerrit Cole’s 1st Spring Training as a Yankee is officially underway. He is live now from George M. Steinbrenner Field. https://t.co/oqsOgwkNju — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 13, 2020

Gerrit Cole debut: Fans eager to see new record-signing in action

Speaking to reporters at the Yankees clubhouse, Gerrit Cole said that he had never received a standing ovation for his first live BP. Cole said he would throw another live BP session in training for his exhibition season debut. Fans are undoubtedly eager for the ‘Gerrit Cole debut’ and if their excitement for his first live BP session is something to go by, the George Steinbrenner Field should be a packed house when Yankees kickstart their spring training camp against Toronto Blue Jays. Gerrit Cole's official debut is set for March 27 in Yankees' first game of the MLB season against Baltimore Orioles.

Also Read: Darvish: Astros Should Be Stripped Of '17 World Series Title

Gerrit Cole's record-breaking Yankees deal

Cole signed for the New York Yankees in the MLB off-season for a record nine-year $324 million deal, shattering multiple records in the process. Gerrit Cole’s $36 million average annual value is the highest ever in MLB history and the former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher has been tasked with ending Yankees’ trophy drought, which stretches back to 2009. Cole's deal is the fourth highest in MLB history, behind Mike Trout ($426.5 million), Bryce Harper ($330 million) and Giancarlo Stanton ($325 million) and is the largest contract for a pitcher in the past two decades.

Also Read: MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Reveals Why Houston Astros Players Escaped Punishment