Globetrotters Open To Offering 'Generals' Nickname To Washington NFL Franchise

In the wake of the mounting pressure for the Washington Redskins name change, Daniel Snyder, the owner of the franchise, announced last week that the team would undergo a "thorough review" to consider if the 'Redskins' nickname should be dropped. The Redskins have been criticised in the past for their use of the name deemed racist towards Native Americans. Amid the Black Lives Matter movement in the country, calls for the Washington Redskins name change have been fortified by political leaders and investors.

And here it is: the Redskins are undergoing a thorough review of the team’s name.



And let’s be clear: There’s no review if there’s no change coming.



Redskins on way out. pic.twitter.com/ZrS3cCvhMg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 3, 2020

Also Read | NFL News: Washington Redskins Name Change Apparel Taken Down By Nike As Pressure To Rename Mounts On NFL Team

Washington Redskins name change controversy

While Daniel Snyder and co review the 'Redskins name change controversy,' American exhibition basketball team Harlem Globetrotters have reportedly offered a handy new nickname to the franchise. Brett Meister, a spokesperson for the Globetrotters, told the Action Network last week that he’d love for the Redskins or the NFL to reach out to them about buying the rights to the Washington Generals. This, so far, has been seen as the most viable alternative amid the growing pressure.

“We think that the Globetrotters are right up there as the most liked team in the world with Manchester United and the New York Yankees,” Brett Meister said during the interview. “Our heritage includes the Washington Generals.”

Previously owned by the family of former NBA player Red Klotz, Harlem Globetrotters' parent company, Herschend Family Entertainment (HFE) bought the trademark to the Generals nickname after Klotz died in 2014. Since 2017, the Globetrotters once again started using the Washington Generals as a rotational opponent for Harlem. The Generals have beaten the Globetrotters only three times (1954, 1958 and 1971).

Also Read | NFL News: Debate On Racism Renews Calls For Redskins To Change Name

Per reports, 'the Generals' has widely been touted as the potential new nickname for the NFL franchise if the Washington Redskins name change is approved by the hierarchy. The military theme of the capital city would fit in well with the Generals, per experts. As of now, it remains unclear if the team would, in fact, look to drop 'Redskins' from their name. The NFL side has used the nickname since 1933, one year after its inception in Boston as the Braves. They moved to Washington in 1937.

Apart from the growing pressure from political leaders and fans on social media, the Redskins are also facing major financial implications amid the controversy. FedEx, the title sponsors of the Redskins' stadium urged the team to change their name. Nike also removed all Redskins merchandise from its official website. According to the latest reports, the Redkins' minority owners - Robert Rothman, Dwight Schar and Frederick W. Smith - are also looking to sell their stakes in the franchise.

Also Read | FedEx, Title Sponsor Of Washington Redskins' Stadium, Urges Team To Change Nickname

Also Read | NFL News: Washington Post Calls On Skins' Owner Or NFL To Change Name

(Image Credits: Redskins, Generals Twitter)