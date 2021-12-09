Google 'Year In Search 2021': Neeraj Chopra Tops List Of Most Searched Indian Athletes

Indian Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra is amongst the most searched athletes in the world in 2021 in a list released by Google on Wednesday. The list titled 'Google Year in Search 2021' has been topped by Danish footballer Christian Eriksen, American golfer Tiger Woods and gymnast Simone Biles, who have been ranked No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3, respectively. Chopra is ranked No. 6 on the list with other athletes including Emma Raducanu, Henry Ruggs III, Tyson Fury, Shohei Ohtani, Odell Beckham Jr., and Rafael Nadal. Besides, Chopra topped the list of most searched personalities from India in the year alongside Aryan Khan and Shehnaaz Gill.

Chopra shot to fame in India earlier this year after he helped his country win a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Chopra became the first-ever track and field athlete to win a gold medal for India at the Olympics. India had previously won only two silver medals in the Olympic track and field by Norman Pritchard in the 200m and the 200m hurdles at the 1900 Paris Games. History was made by the 23-old-athlete who brought glory to the nation with his mammoth throw of 87.58 m.

In the first round, Neeraj Chopra broke his qualification record with his throw reaching 87.03m high. His second throw was at 87.58m, and his third throw touched 76.79m. Chopra’s throw of 87.58 meters in his second attempt was enough for him to win the javelin title at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

In terms of the other players on the list, Tiger Woods was in a vehicle accident earlier this year, which may have prompted people to Google his name, making him the world's second-most googled sports star. Simone Biles shone during the Tokyo Olympics, winning medals in gymnastics for the United States. Christian Eriksen of Denmark, who led the list, became one of the most searched sportsmen on Google earlier this year after collapsing on the field during a UEFA Euro 2020 match against Finland due to cardiac arrest.

Top 10 Google searches for global athletes

Christian Eriksen

Tiger Woods

Simone Biles

Emma Raducanu

Henry Ruggs III

Neeraj Chopra

Shohei Ohtani

Odell Beckham Jr.

Rafael Nadal

Tyson Fury

Top 10 Google searches for personalities

1. Neeraj Chopra

2. Aryan Khan

3. Shehnaz Gill

4. Raj Kundra

5. Elon Musk

6. Vicky Kaushal

7. P V Sindhu

8. Bajrang Punia

9. Sushil Kumar

10. Natasha Dalal

Image: PTI

