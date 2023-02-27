Greater Noida's DM Suhas LY Makes India Proud At Spanish Para Badminton International

Greater Noida’s District Magistrate (DM) and India’s star para-shuttler Suhas LY won the bronze medal in the Spanish Para-Badminton International tournament on Sunday. The 39-year-old returned with a 14-21, 21-13, 21-19 loss in the semifinal against compatriot Sukant Kadam and settled with a bronze. In the summit clash, the World No. 2 Kadam suffered a 12-21, 21-8, 21-13 loss at the hands of Tarun to settle with the silver.

After finishing with the bronze medal, the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 silver medal-winner took to his official Twitter handle and said, “Happy to win Bronze medal in Men’s Singles Spanish Para badminton International. Jai Hind”. While Tarun clinched the gold in the singles event, India’s Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam defeated Tarun and Nitesh by 22-20, 12-21, 21-9 to win the gold medal in the doubles final.

Happy to win Bronze medal in Men’s Singles Spanish Para badminton International.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/REHr8QgUAH — Suhas L Yathiraj (@suhas_ly) February 27, 2023

More details about Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj

Suhas LY is an IAS officer, who is currently serving as the District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar, UP. He previously served as the District Magistrate of Prayagraj and received the Arjuna Award for bringing sporting laurels to the nation. He first made headlines during the Asian Championships in 2016 for winning the gold medal.

He won the silver medal in the Men's singles SL4 event at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. He then received India’s 2nd highest sporting award after Khel Ratna, the Arjuna Award in 2021. Here’s a look at the reactions after India’s medal-winning performance at the Spanish Para-Badminton International tournament.

Congrats! You are a symbol of strong determination, courage and strength. — Chaitanya Nagar (@chait_nagar) February 27, 2023

You are no less than a Gold to the Nation. Keep working hard Bhai. Good luck and congratulations 🎉 — Kishore Okheda (@Kishoreokheda) February 27, 2023

Many Many Congratulations to you on winning Bronze medal in Men's Singles Spanish Para Badminton International

We are Proud of your performance

JAI HIND

JAI BHARAT — Manoj Mishra (@MishraManoj29) February 27, 2023

Honourable DM sahab , I must say you are an inspiration for millions of sports people , we gautam budh nagar proud to have you ..., District Taekwondo Asso. Gautam Budh Nagar congrats for your success sir ... — नन्हे प्रधान (@chuharpurbangar) February 27, 2023