Rob Gronkowski, Venus Williams Workout Together On Instagram Using Championship Trophies

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Rob Gronkowski and tennis legend Venus Williams are well aware of what it takes to be a winner, and they have the silverware to prove it. The 'Rob Gronkowski and Venus Williams workout' video was one for the ages as the two American athletes appeared to train from home with their respective championships. The Rob Gronkowski and Venus Williams workout on Instagram Live also gave fans an inside look at what it takes to be crowned a champion.

Rob Gronkowski and Venus Williams workout on Instagram Live

Not many would have thought Rob Gronkowski and Venus Williams workout together. Venus Williams has been trying to remain in pristine shape and was recently joined by Rob Gronkowski for a workout session. During the Instagram Live video, Venus Williams, a two-time US Open champion appeared to impress Rob Gronkowski by holding up one of her titles as a weight but the tight end was having none of it as he used one of his Lombardi trophies as a weight in retaliation. Gronkowski won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and discussed his success with Williams in a short video.

Rob Gronkowski and Venus Williams workout video:

Gronk and Venus working out with their Super Bowl and US Open trophies 😂



Rob Gronkowski traded: Rob Gronkowski Bucks contract

Regarded as one of the best tight ends to grace the NFL, the Rob Gronkowski traded news was confirmed on April 21 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his arrival. Gronkowski announced his retirement in March 2019 after nine seasons with the New England Patriots but came out of retirement to reunite with former teammate Tom Brady. According to reports from CBS Sports, the Rob Gronkowski Bucks contract will see him earn as much as $10 million. The tight end will receive a base salary of $9 million and an additional $1 million that can be earned by means of a per-game roster bonus.

