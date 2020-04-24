NFL Draft 2020: Michael Phelps Welcomes Ravens' R1 Pick Patrick Queen With Funny Video

THE NFL Draft 2020 first round was completed on Thursday. Joe Burrow and Chase Young were the top two picks in the draft by the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Redskins respectively. Meanwhile, Burrow's LSU teammate Patrick Queen will join Lamar Jackson's outfit Baltimore Ravens next season. Here's how Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps welcomed Patrick Queen to the Ravens setup.

Regarded by many as one of the best inside linebackers in college football, LSU’s Patrick Queen was the 28th pick in the Ravens Draft 2020. Patrick Queen showed last season that he was a better run defender and a far superior player in coverage as LSU made their way to the National College Championship title. Former Olympic swimmer and 28-time Olympic medalist Michael Phelps took to Twitter to welcome the 20-year old youngster to the Ravens franchise after being picked in the NFL Draft 2020. Interestingly, before Queen in the NFL Draft 2020, the Ravens had never drafted a player from LSU. The Ravens still have two picks left in the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft 2020. General manager Eric DeCosta is rumoured to be targetting a wide receiver, edge rusher or interior lineman on the second day of the NFL Draft 2020.

Patrick Queen addresses Baltimore Ravens fans in the latest video after becoming Ravens draft 2020 pick

Newest Raven @Patrickqueen_ checking in with a message for the #RavensFlock‼️ pic.twitter.com/dAktvd9ktV — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 24, 2020

