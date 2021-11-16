Guanyu Zhou To Team Up With Valtteri Bottas' At Alfa Romeo For 2022 F1 Season

In a major development, Alfa Romeo Racing has officially confirmed that Antonio Giovinazzi will not continue with the team next season. Instead, China's Guanyu Zhou will replace him to team alongside Valtteri Bottas, who is leaving Mercedes F1 at the end of the season.

Zhou, who will become China's first racer to compete in F1, is currently in contention for this season's F2 title. The 22-year old is currently 36 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri, with two races remaining in the season. With the signing of Zhou, Alfa Romeo Racing have reiterated their commitment to mixing experience with youth. Previously, Giovinazzi partnered with 42-year old Kimi Raikkonen.

Speaking of signing the Chinese driver, the team's CEO Frédéric Vasseur said,

"It is a pleasure to welcome Guanyu Zhou to Alfa Romeo Racing. He is a very talented driver, as his results in F2 have shown, and we are looking forward to helping his talent flourish even more in Formula 1. We are proud of our line-up for 2022, and we are confident Zhou will form a very successful partnership with Valtteri. We are also looking forward to welcoming all the new Chinese fans who will join the team: Alfa Romeo Racing is a historical brand and one that embodies the spirit of Formula 1 and we will do our utmost to make the experience of our sport a great one in China."

Guanyu Zhou delighted to begin F1 career next season

Guanyu Zhou explained how it was a dream come true for him to reach the highest level in motorsport racing as he thanked Alfa Romeo Racing for the outstanding opportunity. "I dreamt from a young age of climbing as high as I can in a sport that I am passionate about, and now the dream has come true. It is a privilege for me to start my Formula 1 career with an iconic team, a team that has introduced so much young talent into Formula 1 in the past. Now the dream is reality. I feel well prepared for the immense challenge of Formula 1, the pinnacle of my sport, alongside a proven, world-class talent in Valtteri Bottas."

He then went on to add what it meant to him as a Chinese driver to become the first to make it to F1. "To be the first-ever Chinese driver in Formula 1 is a breakthrough for Chinese motorsport history. I know a lot of hopes will be resting on me and, as ever, I will take this as motivation to become better and achieve more," said the 22-year old.