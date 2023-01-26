Haas, Red Bull Kick Off Car & Livery Unveiling For F1 2023; Check Confirmed Launch Dates

The Formula 1 2023 season will officially kick off with the pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir. Before the much-anticipated 2023 season begins, all of the 10 constructors in the grid will be unveiling their new cars for the new season. American constructor Haas will be the first team to reveal their new car and livery on January 31, 2022.

The reigning world champions Red Bull will be the next team to unveil their 2023 car on February 3. 2022 world championship runner-ups Ferrari will reveal their new car on February 14, before the eight-time world champions Mercedes unveil their car on February 1. Here’s a look at the launch dates of all 10 constructors.

Haas- February 1

Red Bull- February 3

Williams- February 6

Alfa Romeo- February 7

Alpha Tauri- February 11

Aston Martin- February 13

McLaren- February 13

Ferrari- February 14

Mercedes- February 15

Alpine- February 16

Will Red Bull continue to dominate the Formula 1 grid?

The 2023 season will see Red Bull looking to continue their dominance from last season, while Ferrari looks for a similar start to their season as last year. However, the Marinello-based team will be looking to bring a more reliable car. Ferrari won five out of the first 11 rounds in 2022, before their campaign was affected by car failures, driver errors, and poor race strategies.

Ferrari is now under the leadership of new team manager Frederic Vasseur, who left Alfa Romeo to replace Mattia Binotto. McLaren, Williams, and Alfa Romeo are the other teams who will see new managers joining them ahead of the upcoming season. The 2023 season will start with the opening round at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.

The 2023 season will also see Formula 1 traveling to 23 different venues, including Los Angeles. A total of six sprint races will be held this season after the sprint format was held during three race weekends in 2022. The sprint races take place on Saturday, a day before the main race. Sprints are held over a shorter distance and award fewer points, which also decide the grid for the main race on Sunday.