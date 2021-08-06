Last Updated:

Haryana CM Announces 50 Lakh Each For Women's Hockey Team Players After Epic Olympics Show

Haryana's CM Manohar Lal Khattar announced Rs 50 lakh each to players from Haryana of the Indian Women's Hockey Team who played at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

Written By
Vidyashree S
Tokyo Olympics

Credit: PTI/TWITTER


Though the Indian Women's Hockey team lost the Bronze medal match to Great Britain on Friday, August 6, the Haryana government has announced an award of Rs 50 lakhs each to the nine members of the Olympics women's hockey team who are from Haryana. Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar congratulated the team for displaying a spectacular performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

India's dreams were shattered after suffering a close 4-3 loss at the hands of the Rio Olympics gold medalists Great Britain in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 women's hockey bronze medal match as they failed to ensure a podium finish.

The high-scoring thriller saw Great Britain come out on top with a goal that mattered the most in the final quarter to win the consolation prize.

Haryana Government announces cash reward to Olympic medal winners

Earlier the Chief Minister had announced prize money of 4 crores to Ravi Dahiya and class 1 job in the government and HSVP plot at concessional rate for winning the silver medal.

India's star wrestler Ravi Dahiya on Thursday, August 5, won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics after he went down fighting two-time wrestling world champion  Zavur Uguev from the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) by 7-4 in the final of 57kg freestyle category. Ravi Dahiya became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games after he lost the men's freestyle 57kg title clash 4-7 to reigning world champion Zavur Uguev.

Following the Men's Hockey Bronze win, the two players from Haryana who are a part of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team were promised cash prizes of 2.5 crores each, jobs at the sports department of the state, by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. CM Manohar Lal also announced that the players could be provided Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) plots at concessional rates. Defender Surender Kumar and midfielder Sumit hail from Kurukshetra and Sonipat respectively and have been an integral part of the team in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. 

READ | Tokyo Olympics: Haryana govt's Rs 4 crore reward for Ravi Dahiya only tip of the iceberg

This was India’s first Olympics Bronze in Hockey in four decades as India last won a Gold medal at the Moscow Olympics 2020. 

(Image credit: PTI/TWITTER)

READ | Haryana CM announces ₹2.5 Cr, jobs & more for state's Indian Men's hockey team Olympians
READ | 'Men's hockey Bronze can be turning point for India,' says former captain Viren Rasquinha
READ | India vs Great Britain Live Streaming: How to watch IND vs GBR hockey bronze medal match?
READ | Indian women's hockey team loses bronze medal match to Great Britain, check highlights
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND