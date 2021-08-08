Haryana CM Visits Olympic Silver Medallist Ravi Dahiya's Residence, Congratulates Kin

Following wrestler Ravi Dahiya’s silver medal win in Tokyo Olympics, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar travelled to Nahri village in Sonipat to meet with the wrestler’s family. The Haryana CM met with Ravi Dahiya’s family and expressed gratitude. Earlier, Khattar had announced Rs 4 crore as a token of appreciation for Dahiya.

While congratulating the wrestler's parents for his win, the Chief Minister also resolved several issues in the Nahri village, an official statement said on Sunday. During Khattar’s visit, the family and representatives of the village expressed gratitude to the state government and the CM for boosting the morale of sportspersons. The village representatives thanked the Haryana CM for creating a harmonious environment for athletes to grow and perform at the international platform.

Ravi Dahiya's father Rakesh and uncle Mukesh Dahiya, members of the Nahri Gram Panchayat and former sarpanch of the village, were met by the CM during his visit. The CM also took time to resolve the water drainage issue in the area. Khattar also demanded officers concerned resolve other issues prevailing in the area on a priority basis.

Haryana Govt announces Rs 4 cr and Class 1 job

Manohar Lal Khattar had earlier announced Rs 4 crore and Class 1 job to Ravi Kumar Dahiya for winning a silver medal in 57 KG freestyle wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics. Haryana CM took to Twitter to congratulate the wrestler and soon announced support for the medal winner after his medal win. PM Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind also congratulate the medal winner for his remarkable accomplishment.

Ravi Dahiya at Tokyo Olympics

Ravi Dahiya on August 5 became the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games. The wrestler lost the men's freestyle 57kg title clash 4-7 to reigning world champion Zavur Uguev. The 23-year Dahiya fell short of becoming India's youngest Olympic champion. The wrestler from Nahri village in Haryana had outclassed Colombia's Tigreros Urbano (13-2) in his opener and outwitted Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov Vangelov (14-4) in the quarterfinals. Dahiya went on to beat Kazakhastan’s Nurislam Sanayev (2-9) to make it to the final. Before Dahiya, only Sushil Kumar in the 2012 London Games had made the finals of Wrestling at the Olympics.

Image Credit: AP/ PTI