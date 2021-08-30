Haryana Govt Announces A Mega Cash Reward For Medal-winners Sumit Anit & Yogesh Kathuniya

Indian athletes on Monday displayed a stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics and bagged 5 medals in a single day including 2 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze. Haryana-based Yogesh Kathuniya won silver in Men's Discus Throw Final event in the F56 category, while Sonipat (Haryana) based Sumit Antil went on a record-breaking spree to win the gold medal in Men's Javelin throw F64 final.

Now as a gesture of appreciation for their stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics, the Haryana government announced a cash reward for both the medal-winners. Haryana Government on Monday announces Rs 6 crore for the gold-medalist Sumit Antil and Rs 4 crore for silver-medalist Yogesh Kathuniya.

Yogesh Kathuniya Gets Emotional After Winning Silver

After winning the silver medal in his debut at Olympics, Yogesh Kathuniya was seen teary-eyed as he unfurled the national flag. Issuing his first statement after the win, Kathuniya thanked the SAI, PCI and his mother for standing by him and supporting his dream.

An emotional Yogesh Kathuniya said, "I am feeling very happy that I have won a silver. It was my debut so I am very happy. I had got a foul, but despite this, I managed to clinch a medal. First of all, I want to thank SAI, PCI (Paralympic Committee of India), and especially my mother for her support."

Sumit Antil shares his transition journey from Wrestling to Javelin Throw

Sumit Antil was a wrestler prior to a motorcycle accident that resulted in his left leg being amputated before opened up new avenue for him.

"I was not that great a wrestler. In my area of India, the family forces you to become a wrestler," he quipped as reported by PTI.

"I started when I was seven, eight years old, and I continued for four or five years, but not regularly. I was not that good. I met with an accident and had my leg amputated. After that, life changed. I went to the stadium just to meet people in 2015, and I saw para-athletes. They said, 'You have good height and posture, maybe you can be in the next Paralympics'. Who knew I would be the next champion?" Antil further stated.

