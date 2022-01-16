Haryana Govt Responds To Wrestler Virender Singh's Demands; Says Cash Reward & Job Offered

The Haryana government on Sunday responded to the demands of Padma Shri awardee and speech and hearing impaired wrestler Virender Singh. On Saturday, Virender Singh had asked Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for equal rights and recognition of state's deaf sportspersons, like him, as para-athletes. He had also urged the Haryana government to form a committee for the same. Moreover, Singh also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tweet over the issue.

"Honorable Chief Minister Shri Manohar Lal Khattar Ji, am I from Pakistan? When will the committee be formed, when will I get equal rights. Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, when I had met you, you told me that injustice won't happen. Now you see whats happening," tweeted Virender Singh.

Haryana governement responds to Virender Singh's claims

However, the Haryana government has now responded to Virender Singh's claims and stated that he was given a cash reward along with a job in the state's Sports Department. IPS officer Pankaj Nain, Director Sports and Youth Affairs of Haryana also informed that the post that was offered to Virender Singh is on par with rest of the paralympians, which was refused by him.

Further, the goverment official also informed that a committee has already been formed to look into his grievances, which has past Olympians and paralympians medalists. The report for the same is expected soon, informed Nain.

1) Virender has already been given 1.20 cr of cash award by Haryana govt, which is highest in country .

Hailing Virender Singh, the state government official remarked that he is a star player and that Haryana is proud of him like all other Olympians and Paralympians. In addition. Pankaj Nain also avered that Haryana has one of the best sports policy in the country and has therefore assured that any changes that are required will be done so after taking all stakeholders onboard.

"We are proud of him. Haryana is having one of the best sports policy in country. Any changes if required will be taken taking all stakeholders onboard," tweeted Pankaj Jain.

This is not the first time when Virender Singh has urged the Haryana government to recognise deaf sportspersons as para-athletes. Back in November, he sat outside the Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi with his Padma Shri award and other major medals. Singh also shared a picture of himself on Twitter, where he urged Haryana CM Khattar to recognise deaf players as para-athletes.