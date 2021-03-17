HCE Vs TSE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, German Men’s Handball Game Preview

HC Erlangen (HCE) will go up against Tusem Essen (TSE) in the upcoming Euro League Handball game on Wednesday, March 17 at 6:00 PM local time (10:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the Arena Nürnberger Versicherung in Nuremberg, Germany. Here is our HCE vs TSE Dream11 prediction and HCE vs TSE Dream11 team.

HCE vs TSE Dream11 prediction: HCE vs TSE Dream11 team and preview

HC Erlangen are currently at the thirteenth spot of the Euro League Handball standings with 18 points. Simon Jeppsson and team have played twenty games so far in the tournament, winning seven, losing nine (four draws). Tusem Essen, on the other hand, are at the second last (19th) spot with 7 points and a win-loss record of 3-15 (one draw).

HCE vs TSE live: HCE vs TSE Dream11 team and schedule

Date: Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Time: 6:00 PM local time, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Arena Nürnberger Versicherung, Nuremberg, Germany

HCE vs TSE Dream11 prediction: Squad list

HCE vs TSE Dream11 team: HC Erlangen squad

Šime IviÄ‡, Klemen Ferlin, Simon Jeppsson, Steffen Fäth, Petter Øverby, Daniel Mosindi, Sebastian Firnhaber, Benedikt Kellner, Johannes Sellin, Martin Ziemer, Christopher Bissel, Florian von Gruchalla, Jan Schäffer, Hampus Olsson, Michael Haaß, Nico Büdel, Nikolai Link, Max Jaeger, Janis Boieck, Martin Murawski, Tarek Marschall, Kevin Schmidt, Thomas Hankel

HCE vs TSE Dream11 team: Tusem Essen squad

Tim Rozman, Lucas Firnhaber, Sebastian Bliss, Felix Klingler, Noah Beyer, Lukas Diedrich, Tim Zechel, Justin Müller, Dimitri Ignatow, Tolga Durmaz, Rolando Urios Gonzales, David Cyrill Akakpo, Eloy Morante Maldonado, Jamal Naji, Malte Seidel, Carsten Ridder, Jonas Ellwanger, Arne Fuchs, Dennis Szczesny, Niklas Ingenpass, Lukas Becher, Laurenz Kluth

HCE vs TSE Dream11 prediction: Top picks

HC Erlangen: Klemen Ferlin, Simon Jeppsson, Johannes Sellin

Tusem Essen: Lukas Diedrich, Lucas Firnhaber, Noah Beyer

HCE vs TSE Dream11 prediction: HCE vs TSE Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Klemen Ferlin

Defenders: Simon Jeppsson, Benedikt Kellner, Lucas Firnhaber

Forwards: Noah Beyer, Tim Zechel, Johannes Sellin

HCE vs TSE live: HCE vs TSE match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our HCE vs TSE Dream11 prediction is that HC Erlangen will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The HCE vs TSE Dream11 prediction and HCE vs TSE Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HCE vs TSE Dream11 team and HCE vs TSE match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

