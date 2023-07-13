'He Had Donald Trump': Elite UFC Fighter Calls Colby Covington Ineligible For Title Fight

The UFC Welterweight division is filled with contenders and a champion, who dethroned a once invincible king. As Lean Edwards is the new face of the division, the top-most rank holders of the division, Colby Covington and Belal Muhammad want a crack at the championship. As Covington is seemingly above in the queue, the shots are expected to be fired from the other pole and hence the seeds are sown for a future one-on-one between chaos and the man who seeks to make the world remember his name.

3 things you need to know

Lean Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman to capture the Welterweight title

Edwards defeated Usman in the rematch as well

Colby Covington is set to be the next challenge for Edwards

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE | 'Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington a bigger fight than Leon vs Belal Muhammad'

Belal Muhammad rates Edwards ahead of Covington

UFC welterweight champion Edwards is set to defend his title against Covington before the end of the year, and the winner will face streaking top contender Muhammad. Muhammad is eager to get his hands on either, and believes Covington is being given another title shot solely because of his persona. Covington will be defending his title for the third time in the last five fights.

Muhammad told WGN News:

I think Leon would be a harder fight. I think Colby’s the easiest fight in the division. I think that he’s got up to where he’s at just because he talks a lot and he had Donald Trump in his corner with him. For Leon Edwards, he’s where I’m at, he’s on a long winning streak. He’s on a 10-fight winning streak, same way as I am. I think I want that one more just because the taste the last one left in my mouth. There was unfinished business, there was no ending to that fight, and I just want to know what would happen in that fight.

Also Read | Colby Covington makes bold claim about former UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, 'He never..'

Muhammad wants to get back at Edwards

Muhammad hasn't lost a fight in the last 10 of his fixtures. The only win-less encounter that took place in his previous ten fight was a no-contest against Edwards in March 2021. In the match, Edwards accidentally poked Muhammad in the eye 18 seconds into Round 2, rendering him unable to continue, hence the fight was ruled as a no-contest. Muhammad seemingly wants revenge as well as the title, and is hoping that Edwards wins against Covington.