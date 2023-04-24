Colby Covington Levels Huge Allegation, Says UFC Star Retired To Do 'some Steroids'

UFC superstar Colby Covington finds himself in the headlines yet another time for a controversial reason. The 35-year-old recently appeared in an interview with Inside Fighting and accused another UFC big shot of faking his retirement, in order to escape getting tested for drugs. Covington lashed out at UFC welterweight veteran Jorge Masvidal during the interview, accusing him of going into retirement to take anabolic steroids.

“It’s a fake retirement...we all know people in the UFC that don’t retire, they’ll get out of the USADA pool, probably go do some steroids, and come back because he doesn’t know how to make money in any other way than fighting,” said Covington. In the same interview, Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington labeled Masvidal ‘dumb’ while claiming he made the former retire after their fight in 2022.

Jorge Masvidal announces his retirement at UFC 287, Pereira vs Adesanya

Jorge Masvidal announced his retirement earlier this month, after a decision loss against Gilbert Burns at the UFC 287, Pereira vs Adesanya PPV. This was his fourth straight loss in a row, which was also the 52nd fight of his career. Masvidal made his debut back in 2003 and last won against Nate Diaz in 2019.

UFC news: Does Jorge Masvidal use performance-enhancing drugs?

It is pertinent to mention that Masvidal hasn’t been linked to PEDs in his MMA career, nor did he ever test positive in the USADA anti-dopping program. Moreover, he recently received a jacket from UFC to commemorate 50 clean tests in the UFC Anti-Doping Program. While most rivals bury hatches against eachother during their fights inside the octagon, the Covington vs Masvidal rivalry seems to be a tad different.

Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal rivalry in a nutshell

Interestingly, both MMA stars started off being teammates, as Covington’s wrestling background and Masvidal’s striking experience made both a perfect pair of training partners. Both fighters also cornered one another on multiple occasions in the UFC, before things started going downhill. The main event of UFC 272 wasn’t about a title or rankings as it was all about settling scores between two friends, who turned foes.

While the octagon rivalry between both fighters concluded with Covington’s five-round decision win at UFC 272, the off-stage battle between both stars continued. In the aftermath of their fight, Masvidal was detained by Miami Beach Police for attacking Covington at a restaurant. The incident outside the Miami restaurant took place 16 days after both MMA stars locked horns in the main event of UFC 272 during the welterweight bout.