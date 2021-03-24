Hector Lombard Captures Horrific Moment Of Man FIRING GUN At MMA Event In Florida: WATCH

Former UFC welterweight and current BKFC fighter Hector Lombard was recently shaken after witnessing a horrific incident at an amateur MMA event on Saturday. The 43-year-old veteran was at a RIZE Fighting Championship show in Lake Worth Beach, Florida, where a massive brawl broke out between fans. According to TMZ and the video shared by Lombard on his Instagram page, fans can even be seen throwing chairs at each other, with the security present at the event struggling to restore order. Things soon turned deadly when an unidentified audience member pulled out his gun and discharged it into the ceiling of the arena.

The Sun reports that the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two gunshots, although only one can be heard in the footage shared by Lombard. Medics rushed to the venue immediately after the event and reported no deaths. However, several people were injured during the brawl, but not due to a gunshot wound. As of Tuesday, no arrests have been made and local police have appealed to the public for information.

Hector Lombard, who was just a few feet away from the man who fired the gun, accused the armed man of ruining a great night of fights. “This guy just shot his handgun in the middle of a melee at an amateur show. Shameful and pathetic cowardly behavior ruined a great night of fights. We went undefeated great job to our champions,” Hector Lombard wrote while sharing the video.

Shocked followers of the Cuban veteran gave their reaction to the incident, with many calling it “crazy”. Some even criticised RIZE Fighting Championship for letting the brawl break out in the first place, asking them to “beef up” their security. "Crazy. Glad everyone is okay," wrote MMA star Alex Nicholson. “There was absolutely no reason for him to let that shot off,” added another.

After suffering six straight losses in UFC, Hector Lombard was released by the promotion in October 2019. Later he went on to join Bare-knuckle boxing (BKFC) and made his debut at BKFC 10, defeating David Mundell via unanimous decision in February 2020. Later, he fought UFC veteran Kendall Grove at BKFC 12, clinching a first-round KO win.

