Heena Sidhu Faces Severe Backlash Over Controversial Tweet In Support Of Farmers' Protest

Heena Sidhu's tweet on farmer protests in India attracted a lot of attention from the Twitterati as they slammed her for supporting the movement.

Jatin Malu
Heena Sidhu

Indian sport shooter and a two-time Olympian, Heena Sidhu, on Wednesday, took to Twitter to voice her opinion on the ongoing farmers' protests. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Sidhu urged her fans and followers to sympathetically think and acknowledge the efforts of the farmers of India. Here's a look at her tweet.

Heena Sidhu slammed for supporting farmers' protest

Heena Sidhu's tweet on the farmer protests India situation attracted a lot of attention from the Twitterati. A plethora of strong reactions poured in as netizens slammed her for supporting the farmers' protest. A few fans asked her to read properly before forming an opinion about the protests and also compared her to boxer Vijender Singh saying that people like her and Vijender Singh are the reason sense doesn't prevail where it should. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Earlier this month, Sidhu had publicly questioned central and state authorities too over their handling of areas or localities heavily hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sidhu, in her tweet, wrote about protecting 90-100 percent of the adults who are eligible for vaccination. She also talked about giving the same level of priority as age, to areas heavily hit by COVID-19 right now. 

Tokyo Olympics

Meanwhile, Sidhu has failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. It is worth mentioning that Sidhu was the first Indian shooter to win an ISSF World Cup gold medal. She did it back in 2013 in the 10m Air Pistol event. Notably, Sidhu could only bag the 14th spot in the women's 10m Air Pistol and 12th spot in the women's 25m Pistol qualifying rounds at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Whereas in the 2012 London Olympics, she finished 12th in the qualification round of the women's 10m Air Pistol. With the Tokyo Olympics out of contention, Sidhu will look to ready herself for the 2024 Paris Olympics where she will hope to put on a strong show before calling time on her career.

Farmer protests India

After completing a peaceful 'Chakka Jam' across India except in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Tikait and other BKU leaders toured poll-bound Assam, Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry seeking farmers' support against the Narendra Modi-led central government's Farm Laws, urging them to not vote for BJP. Moreover, after the violence witnessed on Republic Day, Delhi police fortified the city borders by cementing nails near barricades, deploying additional troops, adding barbed wires etc at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) borders, blocking access to the roads completely. MHA had snapped off internet across all three border areas - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur and later extended the ban to 1-2 days more.

Farmers have reiterated 'No Ghar Wapsi till Law Wapsi', as the 3-month protests have caught several international celebrities' interest online. The SC-appointed panel has submitted its report to the apex court after holding several rounds of talks with many farmer unions, trade unions, manufacturers, food processing units etc.

