Heena Sidhu Faces Severe Backlash Over Controversial Tweet In Support Of Farmers' Protest

Indian sport shooter and a two-time Olympian, Heena Sidhu, on Wednesday, took to Twitter to voice her opinion on the ongoing farmers' protests. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Sidhu urged her fans and followers to sympathetically think and acknowledge the efforts of the farmers of India. Here's a look at her tweet.

Heena Sidhu slammed for supporting farmers' protest

Spare a thought for the farmers of this country. #SixMonthsofProtest pic.twitter.com/7ow2YzAGFl — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) May 26, 2021

Heena Sidhu's tweet on the farmer protests India situation attracted a lot of attention from the Twitterati. A plethora of strong reactions poured in as netizens slammed her for supporting the farmers' protest. A few fans asked her to read properly before forming an opinion about the protests and also compared her to boxer Vijender Singh saying that people like her and Vijender Singh are the reason sense doesn't prevail where it should. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Let these “farmers” spare a thought for themselves and for the people of this country. In their obsession, they’re ignoring the fact that we are going through a once-in-a-century epidemic and they have become super spreaders! — Pramod N Uniyal (@pramodN28) May 27, 2021

That's it. Have respected people no matter what their ideologies are. But have never respected people who can never do some research on their own. Go stand in the Sir Vijender Singh Box. Lost all respect for you. You guys are the reason sense doesn't prevail where it should. — Tejas (@tejas_151) May 26, 2021

Alleged farmers !

And you should not endorse the protest amid current covid situation 🙏 — Hitendra Singh (@hitendra11) May 26, 2021

What thought? What is exactly their problem? How much you know about farm bill? — 𝔸𝕞𝕒𝕣𝕟𝕒𝕥𝕙 (@am_baner) May 26, 2021

Can you tell me Heena , what is wrong with farm laws? — Avi (@avizut) May 27, 2021

Sirf acha khelna ,achi sakal se kaam nehi hota hai ma'am...thoda desh ke ware mai bhi padh liya karoo... opindia ,dopolitcs swarajya mag jaisa news portal pe har rooj 1 ghanta spend karoo...u will know real villains real hero in this ongoing event... — Jyotirmay (@pradhan2030) May 26, 2021

Yeah how they (so called farmers which they aren’t) will play vital role in spreading third wave across the country which will endanger our kid’s life — CA Rohit vashisht (@CARohitvashisht) May 26, 2021

Earlier this month, Sidhu had publicly questioned central and state authorities too over their handling of areas or localities heavily hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sidhu, in her tweet, wrote about protecting 90-100 percent of the adults who are eligible for vaccination. She also talked about giving the same level of priority as age, to areas heavily hit by COVID-19 right now.

Even if we have vaccine shortage right now why can't we inoculate 90-100 percent of the adults (eligible for vaccination) in high case load states and districts first. How age was given a priority, can't we give heavily- hit areas/localities priority right now — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) May 6, 2021

Tokyo Olympics

Meanwhile, Sidhu has failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. It is worth mentioning that Sidhu was the first Indian shooter to win an ISSF World Cup gold medal. She did it back in 2013 in the 10m Air Pistol event. Notably, Sidhu could only bag the 14th spot in the women's 10m Air Pistol and 12th spot in the women's 25m Pistol qualifying rounds at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Whereas in the 2012 London Olympics, she finished 12th in the qualification round of the women's 10m Air Pistol. With the Tokyo Olympics out of contention, Sidhu will look to ready herself for the 2024 Paris Olympics where she will hope to put on a strong show before calling time on her career.

Farmer protests India

After completing a peaceful 'Chakka Jam' across India except in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Tikait and other BKU leaders toured poll-bound Assam, Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry seeking farmers' support against the Narendra Modi-led central government's Farm Laws, urging them to not vote for BJP. Moreover, after the violence witnessed on Republic Day, Delhi police fortified the city borders by cementing nails near barricades, deploying additional troops, adding barbed wires etc at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) borders, blocking access to the roads completely. MHA had snapped off internet across all three border areas - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur and later extended the ban to 1-2 days more.

Farmers have reiterated 'No Ghar Wapsi till Law Wapsi', as the 3-month protests have caught several international celebrities' interest online. The SC-appointed panel has submitted its report to the apex court after holding several rounds of talks with many farmer unions, trade unions, manufacturers, food processing units etc.

SOURCE: HEENA SIDHU INSTAGRAM