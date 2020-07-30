How Did Michael Phelps Meet His Wife? Olympic Legend Tells Story About Nicole Johnson

The Michael Phelps documentary has become the talk of the town on social media, as the most decorated Olympian of all time spoke about his mental health issues during his time as a professional swimmer. However, Phelps showered praise on his wife, Nicole Johnson Phelps, for helping him throughout his career despite their on-and-off relationship for about eight years prior to their engagement. Netizens were then curious to know, how did Michael Phelps meet his wife?

How did Michael Phelps meet his wife? Olympic legend tells the story

The ESPY Awards will always hold a special place for Michael Phelps, not only because he received multiple awards at the events but it was where he met his wife, Nicole Johnson Phelps for the first time. The 23-time Olympic gold medalist spoke to USA Today and claimed that Nicole was working as an escort at the ESPY awards in 2007 while she was working with ESPN. In 2017, Phelps and Johnson attended the ESPY awards together for the first time to celebrate 10 years of knowing each other.

Phelps revealed that Nicole began conversing with him and told the Olympic swimmer that she wanted 'something different'. Phelps responded to Nicole by saying "That's great. I really like that a lot". Nicole then told Phelps that "everything works out for a reason". Phelps admitted that despite his on-and-off relationship with Nicole, he informed his close friends that she was always the one for him.

Who is Michael Phelps' wife Nicole Johnson Phelps?

Nicole Johnson Phelps is an American model who was Miss California in 2010. Johnson also competed in the Miss USA pageant but was placed ninth. Nicole had been tipped as the favourite to win the title. The 35-year-old model has a degree in Arts and Communication. Nicole and Johnson got engaged on February 21, 2015, and tied the knot the following year on June 13, 2016

Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson kids

Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson Phelps have three sons together. Michael and Nicole became parents for the first time on May 5, 2016, when they welcomed Boomer Robert Phelps into the world. The couple then welcomed Beckett Richard Phelps, born on February 12, 2018, and Maverick Nicolas Phelps, born on September 9, 2019, into their family.

Image Credits - Michael Phelps Instagram