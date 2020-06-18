Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series To Back The Biopic On Indian Swimmer Bhakti Sharma?

Biopics have mostly tasted success in Bollywood with the audiences striking a chord with the character or the plotline. According to media reports, the latest biopic to join the bandwagon is that of Indian swimmer Bhakti Sharma. Reportedly, Bushan Kumar's production company T-Series is planning to bankroll a biopic on the swimmer who was the first Asian woman as well as the youngest in the entire world to hold a record for opening swimming in the Antarctic waters.

Bhavani Iyer will pen down the Bhakti Sharma biopic

According to media sources, Bhushan Kumar has been planning to develop the biopic on swimmer Bhakti Sharma since last year and plans to go on floors with it from next year. The movie is touted to be one of its kind in the field of swimming. Writer Bhavani Iyer who has penned the story for acclaimed films like Raazi, Black, and Lootera along with the Amazon Prime series Breathe will reportedly write the story for the biopic.

Reportedly, the Bhushan Kumar led T-Series is in talks with some of the A-list directors of the industry to helm the project. The production house will also soon work towards roping in the actor who will step into the shoes of swimmer Bhakti Sharma. Talking about the swimmer, Bhakti who was born in Mumbai and raised in Udaipur went on to swim in all the five oceans of the world along with swimming across 8 seas and channels.

A new world record was set by swimmer Bhakti Sharma in the year 2016 when she swam 1.4 miles at Antarctic Ocean at a 1-degree temperature in just 41.14 minutes. She also went on to break the record of USA based swimmer Lynne Cox along with Britan based swimmer Lewis Pugh. Not only this but Bhakti Sharma also holds a record with her mother Leena Sharma to become the first mother-daughter duo to swim the English Channel which is also known as Mount Everest of swimming.

The film will focus on Bhakti's relationship with her mother

The biopic on Bhakti Sharma, backed by T-Series, will delve deeper into the various aspects of her life. It will reportedly focus mainly on her relationship with her mother Leena Sharma who was also her coach and had started teaching her to swim when she was just 2 years of age. The T-Series movies backed biopic will aim towards bringing alive Bhakti's inspirational tale on celluloid.

