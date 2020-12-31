Wisconsin Football Trophy Shatters During Dressing Room Celebrations; Watch Video

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Badgers beat the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 42-28 in the 2020 Duke’s Mayo Bowl to clinch the trophy at the Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina. There was plenty of rejoicing in Wisconsin along with wherever the mayo-loving Badgers fans congregated. However, it appears that the Badgers might still come home empty-handed as their Duke’s Mayo Bowl trophy accidentally broke into several pieces while the team was celebrating in the dressing room.

Wisconsin football trophy breaks in the dressing room during celebrations

The Badgers were in full party mode just after their success in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. The NCAA side overcame the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Duke's Mayo Bowl with a crushing 42-28 win on Wednesday. Celebrations were underway at the Badgers camp but a mishap with their trophy in their locker room is now bound to see the team return home without any reward to show for their impressive victory.

#Badgess might come home a tad empty handed... it appears Duke’s Mayo Bowl trophy is shattered 😂🤣😭 2020 man.. pic.twitter.com/S8XEv9D4Tg — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) December 30, 2020

How did the Wisconsin football trophy break? Star QB Graham Mertz pleads guilty

In a recent video clip released by the team, the Badgers players can be seen dancing and shouting in their dressing room while star quarterback Graham Mertz holds the trophy in one hand. Mertz was also enjoying himself in the centre of the Wisconsin players. However, the quarterback slowly appeared to lose a grip on the trophy.

Unfortunately for Mertz, the trophy slipped out of his hands and broke into several pieces on the floor. The celebrations from the team quickly turned into silence before the video ended. While speaking to reporters later on Wednesday, Mertz took the blame for the broken Mayo Bowl trophy. "It was my fault. I dropped it. My mama would call it a boo-boo, but it's all right, we'll bounce back. It'll be the last trophy I ever drop, I guarantee you that.", he said.

Wisconsin's Paul Chryst with a hilarious line about the Duke's Mayo Bowl trophy shattering in the locker room: "I’m not under oath, so I don’t know if I have to speak. Just wanted everyone to have a piece of that trophy." — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) December 30, 2020

Fortunately for the Badgers, head coach Paul Chryst took Mertz's accident in his stride. He said, "I told my players that everyone will get a piece of the trophy."

Fans on Twitter wasted no time in mocking the Badgers and Mertz. One wrote, "That trophy may not have been made of mayonnaise" while another added, "Should have had some mayonnaise on the floor to stop the trophy from shattering".

Image Credits - Wisconsin Football Twitter