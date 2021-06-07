How Much Is A BGS 10 Charizard Card Worth? Logan Paul Wears One For Mayweather Fight

YouTube sensation Logan Paul wore a Pokemon collector's card around his neck during his walkout for his exhibition bout against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather on Sunday. However, it wasn't just any card, as it was later revealed that the collector's item was a rare 1st edition BGS (Beckett Grading Service) 10 Charizard Pokemon holographic card. Following the bout between Paul and Mayweather, which had no official winner, netizens were curious to know about the value of Paul's BGS 10 Charizard card.

Logan Paul Pokemon card: Logan Paul BGS 10 Charizard card worth

Logan Paul wore his BGS 10 Charizard card around his neck as he stepped into the ring, keeping it encased in a plastic wallet throughout. At the following press conference, Paul was spotted wearing it again and was asked about the value of the card.

“It’s a BGS 10 Charizard,” Paul explained, “first edition Charizard. It’s one of three in the world. It is my prized possession. Ever since I got this graded at a ten, the momentum in my life has been crazy. It’s my good luck charm. I mean now, this is a million-dollar card, baby. This is the card I walked out [with] to the Floyd Mayweather fight. This is a million-dollar card.”

Logan Paul wearing the Charizard he paid $150,000 for on a necklace. pic.twitter.com/bafXSDFLck — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 7, 2021

The Charizard card on display at the bout was showcased in a video on Paul's channel titled “I Spent $150,000 on This Pokémon Card.” While that may have been the going rate at the time, Pokemon recent boom in popularity means it likely could sell for a lot more now.

How much is a BGS 10 Charizard worth?

It may seem bizarre but Logan Paul's BGS 10 Charizard card is probably more valuable than most jewellery worn by famous popular hip-hop stars. According to reports, a BGS 10 Charizard card is currently worth a whopping $250,000.

Logan Paul payout vs Mayweather

Paul was largely dominated by the boxing legend for eight rounds on Sunday, but the fight didn't conclude with an official winner as there were no judges for the exhibition. The 26-year-old, however, surprised many as he successfully went the distance. He said surviving eight rounds against the boxing icon was a victory in itself.

It is believed that Paul made around $250,000 while earning 10% in pay-per-view revenue for fighting Mayweather. On the other hand, Mayweather's base salary for this match was reported to be $10 million and 50 % pay-per-view shares.

