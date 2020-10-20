How Much Money Will Kyler Murray Make In The NFL? Murray Height, 40 Yard Dash & More Info

Kyler Murray – currently playing for the Arizona Cardinals – is the only player in NFL history to be drafted in the first rounds of both the NFL and MLB. The 23-year-old quarterback played both football and baseball throughout high school and college. While he was picked by Oakland Athletics in 2018 in the MLB draft, he opted to play in the NFL and applied for the draft a year later.

How much money will Kyler Murray make in the NFL?

Kyler Murray was drafted first overall in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.



The team signed Murray to a four-year, $35.2 million contract that included $35 million in total guarantees and a $23.5 million signing bonus.



In May 2019, the Arizona Cardinals announced that they would sign quarterback Murray, who was their No.1 pick during the 2019 NFL Draft in April. Per NFL, Murray signed a four-year deal with the team, which gives him a fifth-year player option. The contract is apparently worth $35,158,644 and fully guaranteed. He reportedly received a $23,500,000 signing bonus and will be paid $8,789,661 annually.

As per reports, this is the second time Cardinals have signed a rookie deal to a first-round quarterback pick. Previously, they had picked Josh Rosen at No.107 during the 2018 NFL Draft, who signed a four-year $17.6 million deal with a signing bonus of $10.9 million.

When combining Murray's high school year stats, he passed for 7,640 yards and 91 touchdowns while running for 2,737 yards and another 42 touchdowns. For his rookie NFL season, the 23-year-old finished with 3,722 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns and 12 interceptions along with four rushing touchdowns on 93 carries. In February, he was named the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. This season, Murray has passed for 1,487 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns and six interceptions.

Kyler Murray MLB contract

Before his NFL Draft, Murray was signed with the Oakland Athletics for a $4.8 million signing bonus. As Murray was increasingly more inclined towards NFL, Oakland reportedly offered him $14 million as well. However, Murray ended up signing up with the Cardinals.

Kyler Murray height and weight

Height: 5' 10"

Weight: 207 lbs

Kyler Murray MLB career

M3 | Kyler Murray gets all of it for his 10th home run of the season.



Before the Oakland Athletics, Murray played at Allen (TX) High School, where he hit .302 with five doubles, two triples, two home runs and 20 stolen bases. In his second year, the Texas-native hit .286 with a double, two triples and a home run. While his junior year stats are not listed, reports state that it was possibly his best season, as he hit 9 home runs. While scouts were looking to draft him out of high school, Murray chose to play in college with Texas A&M, and then Oklahoma.

