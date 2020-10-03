How The NFL, NBA Community Reacted To Donald Trump Testing Positive For COVID-19

It's little secret that a vast number of players in the NBA aren't too fond of Donald Trump and his opinions. When it was revealed yesterday that US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania tested positive for coronavirus, several athletes took to social media to mock the couple, who have now been forced to spend time in quarantine. Donald Trump took to Twitter to reveal that he has tested positive for COVID-19 along with his wife, drawing a number of reactions from American sports stars.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

NBA stars react to Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19

On Friday, October 2, Donald Trump put out a tweet confirming that Melania and himself tested positive for coronavirus and the pair were showing "mild symptoms". While a number of social media users prayed for the 74-year-old to get better, a few NBA stars used the platform to mock the US President. Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum and Brooklyn Nets star Jamal Crawford were among those who immediately reacted to the news.

Reminder to keep wearing my mask 📝 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) October 2, 2020

We can't ignore science.. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) October 2, 2020

NBA greats Kendrick Perkins and Channing Frye also took subtle digs at the 45th American President with their tweets.

Did Trump really get corona? — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) October 2, 2020

The NBA world was quite surprised that LA Lakers superstar LeBron James hadn't posted anything over Trump contracting the virus. James was once again instrumental for his side, grabbing 33 points, nine assists and nine rebounds as they beat the Miami Heat 124-114 in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The Lakers now have a 2-0 series lead in the NBA Finals, which is the first 2-0 finals lead in LeBron's career.

NFL news: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones calls Donald Trump "hardest worker" he's ever seen

Donald Trump hasn't been particularly comfortable with NFL stars kneeling during the national anthem and was slammed by a few players in the NFL as well. However, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had nothing but praise for Trump after news broke that the US President tested positive for COVID-19. While speaking to 105.3 The Fan, Jones said: "Nobody in the world has the ability to handle this COVID-19 any better than Donald Trump."

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan: “I want to express my sensitivity and concern for the President. ... I’m sure that he has anticipated this. Knowing him, he’s the hardest worker you’ve ever seen. Knowing him, he’ll be able to go right on through this and hopefully not miss a beat.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 2, 2020

The 77-year-old added, “He (Trump) is the hardest worker you’ve ever seen and he’ll be able to go on right on through this and hopefully not miss a beat." Jones also explained that the NFL shouldn't be affected by COVID-19 and games should continue to take place.

Image Credits - AP