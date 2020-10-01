LeBron James Gains Incredible 4.1 Million Followers On Social Media Following NBA Restart

In May, around two months after the NBA went on a hiatus, there was substantial growth in the number of followers players LeBron James and Steph Curry gained. While Steph Curry and Dwyane Wade have a high number of followers, James is currently leading with a fan following of over 40 million on both Twitter and Instagram. However, following the increase during the quarantine, NBA stars have seen a growth in popularity from the Orlando bubble in Walt Disney World.

Top players by follower growth across Instagram and Twitter since beginning of the NBA restart (July 30), listing followers added:

1. LeBron James 4,186,928

2. Tyler Herro 792,955

3. Damian Lillard 728,655

4. Luka Dončić 694,382

5. Jamal Murray 475,285

6. Jimmy Butler 392,072 — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) September 30, 2020

LeBron James followers on Instagram and Twitter have increased after the NBA restart in July

LeBron James, who is currently competing against the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, leads the list with a margin of millions. Arguably the most popular NBA player of all time, the 35-year-old star has dominated the league ever since his rookie year in 2003. With a 26.6 point per game average in the playoffs, the Akron-native has led the Lakers to their first finals appearance since 2010.

James Instagram and Twitter are usually a mix of many things – the NBA, his family and friends and the social causes he supports. James often supports his family members during, even posting messages and photos on their birthdays or anniversaries. On his Instagram stories, the Lakers star usually glimpse of his life off the court. James started the restart with 69 million followers and is currently at 72.6 million.

Often, James also posts about his famous Taco Tuesdays, a tradition he has continued even inside the NBA bubble. While James has often spoken his mind about social injustice on both social media platforms, the recent murder of George Floyd has caused James to post more often about social causes he supports.

Apart from James, Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro has gained 792,955 followers. While he was sidelined for a major chunk of the 2019-20 regular season, Herro has been pivotal for his team reaching the NBA finals. Damian Lillard, Luka Doncic, Jamal Murray, Jimmy Butler, Ja Morant, Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Russell Westbrook occupy positions third to tenth.

LeBron James TikTok appearances and Bronny James Twitch channel

Apart from his own social media, James often appears on the accounts of his family members. He promoted his daughter Zhuri's YouTube channel last year, which already has around 197,000 followers. He even appeared on his son Bronny James' popular Twitch channel with over 388,000 followers. The three-time NBA star has also been on Bronny and Bryce's James TikTok videos, which had gone viral on the video-making app.

(Image credits: LeBron James Instagram)