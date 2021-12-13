How Rohit Sharma Drew A Parallel Between Cricket And Max Verstappen's F1 Championship Win

Team India's T20 and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma on Monday used cricket analogy to describe Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's controversial win over Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton at the Abu Dabi Grand Prix on Sunday. The victory for Max Verstappen saw him make history by becoming the first Dutch driver to win a Formula 1 World Championship ending Lewis Hamilton's dream of winning an 8th F1 World Championship.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Rohit Sharma message post crowning of Max Verstappen F1 Championship

After Max Verstappen was crowned F1 World Champion, Rohit Sharma, who was recently named the ODI skipper, was thrilled to see the dramatic end to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. He took to Twitter following the conclusion of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and wrote "1 ball 6 required and guess what, Max Verstappen hits it. Unbelievable win #AbuDhabiGP #F1TitleChampionship,".

How Max Verstappen became F1 champion?

The Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix did not disappoint the fans who were waiting the entire week to see who will be the 2021 F1 World Champion. Both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen came into the race with the same number of points but the Red Bull driver had an edge over defending champion Hamilton, courtesy of number of race wins.

As the race started, it was Lewis Hamilton who took the lead over Max Verstappen. While the British driver dominated the middle stages and controlled the race, Verstappen kept the pressure on the defending champion as he stayed near him on the track at all times.

The first drama came in lap 21 when Verstappen's Red Bull Racing teammate, Sergio Perez, fought Hamilton for the lead and helped Max Verstappen reduce Lewis Hamilton's lead to less than two seconds.

The drama unfolded when Nicholas Latifi of Williams crashed towards the end. With the safety car being brought in, Verstappen closed the gap on Hamilton after the lapped cars were then allowed to overtake the safety car just before it was taken off. Following that, Verstappen started the final lap almost alongside Hamilton. Taking advantage of his fresh tyres, Verstappen comfortably overtook Hamilton and sealed victory to pip Hamilton to the world championship title.