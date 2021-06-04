How To Watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying In India? Azerbaijan GP Broadcast Details

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is already underway as two practice sessions have been completed. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton has won three of the five races so far this season while Max Verstappen has won two in his Red Bull. With two practice sessions having been completed it is time for the all-important qualifying. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying time is 5:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST on Saturday, June 5 (1:00 PM BST to 2:00 PM BST). Here is a look at how to watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying in India.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying prediction: Red Bull lead Ferrari in first two free practice sessions

Red Bull picked up where they left off two weeks ago in Monaco as their drivers led both the first two free practice sessions of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Monaco Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen topped FP1 while his teammate Sergio Perez topped the FP2 timings. Ferraris were very much in the mix in both practice sessions as Charles Leclerc recorded the second-fastest time in FP1 followed by his teammate Carlos Sainz. Meanwhile, in FP2, Sainz was third fastest with Leclerc in fourth.

However, the biggest surprise was the pace of reigning Constructors' Champions Mercedes in both the practice sessions. Reigning F1 Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton only managed seventh fastest in FP1 and eleventh fastest in FP2. Meanwhile, his teammate, Valtteri Bottas, only managed tenth fastest in FP1 and sixteenth fastest in FP2. Considering Mercedes' poor performance in both practice sessions, our Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying prediction is a tight battle between Red Bull and Ferrari for pole position.

While a similar leaderboard was seen in both Azerbaijan GP practice sessions, the second session had far more incidents. Valtteri Bottas had a session to forget as he not only recorded a slow time but also had smoke coming out of his Mercedes midway into the session. Charles Leclerc, on the other hand, crashed into the barrier. Meanwhile, Nicholas Latifi's Williams suffered an engine failure, thereby causing the session to be red-flagged.

Bottas bringing the smoke show to Baku 💨



He's currently down in P16 this session ⏱#AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 #F1 pic.twitter.com/sJPLDX7oUf — Formula 1 (@F1) June 4, 2021

The moment Leclerc found the Baku barrier 💥



He managed to recover from the incident and finished FP2 in P4 💪#AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 #F1 pic.twitter.com/5XQZSKvTUV — Formula 1 (@F1) June 4, 2021

How to watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying in India?

For fans wondering how to watch Azerbaijan qualifying in India can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD, the official Azerbaijan Grand Prix live broadcast in India channel. Fans can also watch the Azerbaijan GP live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Live updates of all the sessions can be found on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.