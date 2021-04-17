Last Updated:

How To Watch Imola Grand Prix Live In India? Imola GP Live Stream, Schedule And Channel

How to watch Imola Grand Prix live in India? The Imola Grand Prix main event will begin on Sunday, with Lewis Hamilton set to continue his bid for an 8th title.

Sreehari Menon
How to watch Imola Grand Prix live in India

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, also known as the Imola GP, is all set to take place as part of the Formula 1 season in Italy this weekend. The Imola GP live stream will begin at 6:30 PM IST on Sunday, April 17 at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari. Here's a look at how to watch Imola Grand Prix live in India on television, the Emilia Romagna live stream India details and the preview for the same. 

Imola Grand Prix preview 

Imola returned to the F1 calendar amid the COVID-19 changes of 2020. The race takes place over 63 laps of the 4.959-kilometre Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, former home of the San Marino Grand Prix. Valtteri Bottas was the quickest in first and second practice ahead of team-mate and Mercedes legend Lewis Hamilton. Red Bull's Max Verstappen suffered an early blow as he pulled out in FP2, barely 10 minutes in due to mechanical failure. 

Bottas ended the day just 0.010 seconds clear of Hamilton, with AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly in third, 0.078 secs off the pace. Sebastian Vettel's troubled start to life with Aston Martin continued after he finished only 15th. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished fourth and fifth for Ferrari, in a day that was marred with a host of technical problems and collisions.

Leclerc was one of those as he lost control of his Ferrari through the left-handed turn 18 before running over the gravel and into the wall. Hamilton will continue his bid for an unprecedented eighth world championship and will hope to build on his win over Max Verstappen in the Bahrain Grand Prix. However, Red Bull will know that Mercedes had few answers for Verstappen in outright pace and will hope that he can clinch a win on Sunday. 

Imola GP Second practice classification

  • Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes 1:15.551
  • Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes – +0.010sec
  • Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri – +0.078s
  • Carlos Sainz, Ferrari – +0.283s
  • Charles Leclerc, Ferrari +0.820s
  • Sergio Pérez, Red Bull – +0.860s
  • Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri – +0.868s
  • Lando Norris, McLaren – +0.934s
  • Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo – +0.962s
  • Lance Stroll, Aston Martin – +1.186s

Emilia Romagna live stream India: Imola GP live stream details 

For fans wondering how to watch Imola Grand Prix live in India, the Star Sports Network is the Imola GP channel in India. The Imola GP live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Live updates of all the practice sessions can be found on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.

