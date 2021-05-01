How To Watch Portuguese Grand Prix Live In India? Portuguese GP Live Stream, Schedule

It is lights out and away we go as the Portuguese Grand Prix main race takes place at the Algarve International circuit this weekend. The Portuguese GP time in India is 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM IST on Sunday, May 2. Here is a look at how to watch Portuguese Grand Prix live in India on television, the Portuguese Grand Prix live stream details, and a look at the Portuguese GP qualifying results.

2021 Portuguese GP qualifying results

The Portuguese Grand Prix returned to the F1 calendar amid the COVID-19 changes of 2020. The race takes place over 66 laps of the 4,653-kilometre circuit. In a scintillating qualifying session, Valtteri Bottas grabbed his 17th pole position ahead of teammate and seven-time Driver's Champion Lewis Hamilton by just 0.007s.

VALTTERI: "It's a good feeling to be on pole! It feels like it's been a while... qualifying has been a weak point for me but we've been working hard this weekend.



"It puts me in a good position for tomorrow!"#PortugueseGP ðŸ‡µðŸ‡¹ #F1 pic.twitter.com/V1UEqpebFC — Formula 1 (@F1) May 1, 2021

Despite qualifying third on the grid, Red Bull's Max Verstappen had a disappointing qualifying session. The 23-year-old Dutch driver would have been on pole had it not been for him exceeding track limits on his first Q3 lap that led to his lap time being deleted. Meanwhile, his teammate Sergio Perez will slot in fourth place on the grid tomorrow. Sunday's race promises to be a thrilling one with Red Bull and Mercedes once again fighting it out for the win.

Further down the grid, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz showed drastic improvements from his outings in Bahrain and Imola as he clocked the fifth-fastest time, ahead of Alpine's Esteban Ocon in sixth. Meanwhile, McLaren's Lando Norris and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc were unable to repeat their heroics of Imola. They will start the Portuguese GP in seventh and eighth place respectively.

Pierre Gasly had another good outing in the AlphaTauri having clocked the ninth fastest time. Meanwhile, four-time Driver's Champion Sebastian Vettel finally got his car in the top ten, having clocked the tenth fastest time. The third qualifying session was a tricky one for all drivers as it was difficult for them to warm up the tyres and get a good lap in. Moreover, pole-sitter Bottas was the only driver to improve upon his Q2 time.

How to watch Portuguese Grand Prix live in India? Portuguese Grand Prix channel India

For fans wondering how to watch Portuguese Grand Prix live in India, Star Sports 2 SD/HD and Star Sports 3 is the Portuguese Grand Prix channel India. The Portuguese Grand Prix live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Live updates and standings of the main race can be found on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.