How To Watch UFC 259 In India? Adesanya Vs Blachowicz Live Stream And UFC 259 Fight Card

The UFC 259 is finally here, with three title fights headlining the event. The event will be taking place at the Apex in Las Vegas, with main cards beginning on Saturday, March 6, 10:00 PM EST (Sunday, March 7, 8:30 AM IST). Here is where you can watch the games live in India and other countries.

UFC 259 live stream: How to watch UFC 259 in India

In India, the event will be broadcast live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). For live streaming, one can log into Sony LIV.

How to watch UFC 259 in other countries?

For US streamers, ESPN Plus is needed to watch the live stream. The main card will start on Saturday, March 6, 10:00 PM EST (Sunday, March 7, 8:30 AM IST). Main prelim bouts can be viewed on both ESPN and ESPN Plus. That being said, Sling TV and fuboTV users can also stream the event live. UFC FightPass can be used for early Prelim fights at 6:15 PM EST (4:45 AM IST).

In UK, BT Sport Box Office can be used to view the event. However, it will only be available through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple TV and a few Smart TVs. In Canada, the early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. Providers like BELL and Rodgers will show the main card.

UFC 259 schedule: Adesanya vs Blachowicz time

Early prelims at 6:00 PM EST (4:30 AM IST)

Tim Elliott vs Jordan Espinosa (Flyweight)

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Carlos Ulberg (Light Heavyweight)

Sean Brady vs Jake Matthews (Welterweight)

Lívia Renata Souza vs Amanda Lemos (Strawweight)

Uroš Medić vs Aalon Cruz (Lightweight)

Mario Bautista vs Trevin Jones (Bantamweight)

Prelims at 8:00 PM EST (6:30 AM IST)

Dominick Cruz vs Casey Kenney (Bantamweight)

Song Yadong vs Kyler Phillips (Bantamweight)

Joseph Benavidez vs Askar Askarov (Catchweight)

Rogério Bontorin vs Kai Kara-France (Flyweight)

Main Card at 10:00 PM EST (8:30 AM IST)

Jan Błachowicz vs Israel Adesanya (Light Heavyweight)

Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson (Featherweight)

Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling (Bantamweight)

Islam Makhachev vs Drew Dober (Lightweight)

Thiago Santos vs Aleksandar Rakić (Light Heavyweight)

UFC 259 predictions

Israel Adesanya will win the bout against Blachowicz.

(Image credits: UFC YouTube)