Cristiano Ronaldo's Biggest 'Worry' For Son Revealed By UFC Legend Khabib Nurmagomedov

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has established an unparalleled legacy during his exceptional stint over the previous decade and a half. He has gone on to clinch almost every possible title, both collectively as well on an individual level. But the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has some worries about his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. He once revealed his thoughts to UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, with whom he enjoys a close and cordial relationship.

Khabib reveals Ronaldo's biggest worry about his 10-year-old son

Khabib made sensational revelations about his friendship with Ronaldo during an interview with the YouTube channel Krasava. The legendary Russian athlete revealed that he speaks to Ronaldo on a daily basis, but they have a discussion on the sources of motivation when they meet in person. Khabib went on to reveal the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's biggest worry, pertaining to his 10-year-old son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

Cristiano Jr. has got some mad skills. ⭐ pic.twitter.com/r2B9wx5f67 — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) June 29, 2020

The Eagle reveals that the former Real Madrid superstar wants his son to succeed him. However, he is worried about the fact that at his son's age, Ronaldo would only dream about a pair of simple cleats. "His son has everything. So he’s worried that he will never feel that hunger. In fact, people are driven by hunger. One needs motivation, one needs to have a desire to achieve things. When you have everything, it’s hard to find a proper source of motivation," said Khabib.

Despite Ronaldo's worries, his son appears to possess the requisite of footballing skills similar to the Juventus icon. He is currently playing with the youth academy at Juventus. According to a report by Business Insider in 2019, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. had struck 58 goals, managing the numbers in just 28 appearances.

Khabib confesses love for Real Madrid

Khabib and Ronaldo seem to enjoy a cordial relationship, with Real Madrid being the common point of interaction for the two global superstars. The UFC great is a self-confessed Real Madrid fan. Khabib was quizzed about his favourite club in football during an interview with Match TV. Indeed, being from Russia, it was thus natural that he spelt out Spartak Moscow.

But globally, Real Madrid are his favourites, describing the Spanish giants as his dream club. "In fact, the first match I remember watching the full 90 minutes, was Real (Madrid) vs Juventus in 1998 [Champions League final]."

