How To Watch UFC 260 Live? Miocic Vs Ngannou 2 Live Stream Details, Preview, Fight Card

UFC 260 will take place on Saturday, March 27, 2020 (Sunday, March 28 for Indian viewers) at the UFC Apex facility in Nevada, Las Vegas. The greatest UFC heavyweight of all time Stipe Miocic will headline the PPV by defending this title against the knockout artist, Francis Ngannou in a rematch. Dana White and team have put together a stacked fight card for MMA fans, which also includes Tyron Woodley vs Vicente Luque, Sean O'Malley vs Thomas Almeida, Gillian Robertson vs Miranda Maverick, and others.

How to watch UFC 260 live? UFC 260 schedule

How to watch UFC 260 live? UFC 260 channel

UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ will broadcast all the event under the paid subscription. However, if you do not have a UFC Fight Pass or ESPN account, you can still catch the action live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 in India.

UFC 260 channel: How to watch Miocic vs Ngannou 2 live in India

UFC 260 will be streamed on Sunday, March 28, 2021, in India. The prelims of UFC 260 will begin at 5:30 AM, while the main card will kick-off at 7:30 AM. Both cards will be available on UFC Fight Pass and Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and the SonyLIV app (online). UFC 260 can also be streamed via Airtel TV and Jio TV.

How to watch Miocic vs Ngannou 2 live in India: Complete UFC 259 Fight card

Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou live: Main card

Heavyweight title bout: Stipe Miocic (c) vs Francis Ngannou

Welterweight bout: Tyron Woodley vs Vicente Luque

Bantamweight bout: Sean O'Malley vs Thomas Almeida

Women’s Flyweight bout: Gillian Robertson vs Miranda Maverick

Lightweight bout: Jamie Mullarkey vs Khama Worthy

Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou live: Preliminary card

Light Heavyweight bout: Alonzo Menifield vs Fabio Cherant

Welterweight bout: Jared Gooden vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov

Light Heavyweight bout: Modestas Bukauskas vs MichaÅ‚ Oleksiejczuk

Featherweight bout: Shane Young vs Omar Morales

Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou live: Early preliminary card

Middleweight bout: Marc-André Barriault vs Abu Azaitar

Image Source: UFC/ YouTube