How To Watch UFC 260 Live? Miocic Vs Ngannou 2 Live Stream Details, Preview, Fight Card

Quick links:
UFC 260 will take place on Saturday, March 27, 2020 (Sunday, March 28 for Indian viewers) at the UFC Apex facility in Nevada, Las Vegas. The greatest UFC heavyweight of all time Stipe Miocic will headline the PPV by defending this title against the knockout artist, Francis Ngannou in a rematch. Dana White and team have put together a stacked fight card for MMA fans, which also includes Tyron Woodley vs Vicente Luque, Sean O'Malley vs Thomas Almeida, Gillian Robertson vs Miranda Maverick, and others.
|US
|UK
|Australia
|India
|
Main Card
|
March 27 at 10 pm EST
|
March 28 at 3:00 am GMT
|
March 28 at 1:00 pm AEDT
|
March 28 at 7:30 am IST
|
Prelims
|
March 27 at 8 pm EST
|
March 28 at 1:00 am GMT
|
March 28 at 11:00 am AEDT
|
March 28 at 5:30 am IST
|
Early Prelims
|
March 27 at 6:30 pm EST
|
March 28 at 11:30 pm GMT
|
March 28 at 9:30 am AEDT
|
March 28 at 4:00 am IST
UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ will broadcast all the event under the paid subscription. However, if you do not have a UFC Fight Pass or ESPN account, you can still catch the action live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 in India.
UFC 260 will be streamed on Sunday, March 28, 2021, in India. The prelims of UFC 260 will begin at 5:30 AM, while the main card will kick-off at 7:30 AM. Both cards will be available on UFC Fight Pass and Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and the SonyLIV app (online). UFC 260 can also be streamed via Airtel TV and Jio TV.